Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) continues to invest in the battery business value chain and announces a €10 million expansion project for its Global Battery Center of Excellence located in Oullins-Pierre-Bénite, in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region of France. This investment reflects the Group's strategy of continuously strengthening its research capabilities in advanced materials for batteries within its global network of R&D laboratories covering the entire battery value chain.

Following the inauguration in Normandy in September 2025 of a laboratory dedicated to solvent-free battery electrode manufacturing, as well as several investments in Asia and the Americas, this expansion further strengthens a particularly dense global R&D network, that combines the expertise developed in France with that of the Group's research centers in China, South Korea, Japan and the United States. Thanks to this international organization, Arkema is accelerating the development of innovative solutions capable of addressing the technological and industrial challenges of next-generation batteries.

Located at the heart of the Rhône-Alpes Research Center, the Battery Center of Excellence is entering a new phase of its development. Its footprint will be tripled, and its research infrastructure will be modernized, including notably a significant increase in the digitalization of R&D activities. This expansion will consolidate the role of this French center as Arkema's global reference platform for the development of advanced materials serving both current batteries and the next generations under development.

The project will enable the Group's R&D teams to prepare for the future industrial standards of cell manufacturers and accelerate the integration of Arkema's advanced materials into their production processes. By replicating their customers' manufacturing conditions, researchers will be able to better anticipate implementation constraints and contribute to the development of more efficient batteries delivering greater energy density, faster charging times and enhanced safety.

"This investment marks a major milestone in Arkema's ambition to support the rapid evolution of the battery market. By strengthening our Battery Center of Excellence in France, we are equipping our global network and teams with state-of-the-art tools that will enable them to develop, in close collaboration with our customers, the materials that will contribute to the performance of tomorrow's batteries," said Armand Ajdari, Arkema's Chief technology Officer.

The implementation of this project has been made possible in particular through the support provided by the French Research Tax Credit (Crédit d'Impôt Recherche) and by the French State as part of the France 2030 program.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and more sustainable materials. With the ambition to become a world leader in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into three complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 85% of Group sales in 2025, and a Primary Materials segment regrouping well-positioned large scale industrials activities. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around €9.1 billion in 2025 and operates in some 55 countries with 20,700 employees worldwide.

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Contacts:

Investor relations contacts:

Béatrice Zilm +33 (0)1 49 00 75 58 beatrice.zilm@arkema.com

James Poutier +33 (0)1 49 00 73 12 james.poutier@arkema.com

Alexis Noël +33 (0)1 49 00 74 37 alexis.noel@arkema.com

Franck Zhang +33 (0)1 49 00 72 08 franck.zhang@arkema.com

Media Contact:

Anne Plaisance +33 (0)6 81 87 48 77 anne.plaisance@arkema.com