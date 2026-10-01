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NE

WKN: A3C5AL | ISIN: SE0016798417 | Ticker-Symbol: 2CR
Frankfurt
01.10.26 | 08:03
0,259 Euro
-2,45 % -0,007
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETEL HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETEL HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2580,30412:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2026 08:45 Uhr
77 Leser
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Netel Holding AB: Netel signs agreement with Sachsen Energie worth approximately SEK 40 million

Netel has signed an agreement with Sachsen Energie, a leading provider of infrastructure and telecommunications, regarding the construction of a fiber-optic network (FTTH) and the laying of power cables in Struppen, southeast of Dresden.

The expansion project covers a distance of approximately 19.2 kilometers and includes the installation of 215 household connections. The project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2028.

"We are very pleased to welcome yet another fiber customer in Germany," says Jeanette Reuterskiöld, CEO and President of Netel. "Germany is rapidly modernising its fixed networks, and we are making a significant contribution to this through our extensive expertise in fiber deployment."

Sachsen Energie provides energy, water, and telecommunications services to approximately 600,000 customers. Through the project in Struppen, the company is expanding its fiber infrastructure and laying the foundation for high-performance broadband connections in the region.

About us

With over 25 years of experience, Netel is a leader in the development and maintenance of critical infrastructure within Infraservices, Power and Telecom. We are involved in the entire value chain from design, production and maintenance of our customers' facilities. We are dedicated to securing an accessible and reliable future, where technology unites and transforms society. Netel reported net sales of SEK 2,915 million in 2025 and the number of employees in the group is about 800. Netel is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021. Read more at netelgroup.com.

Contacts

Jeanette Reuterskiöld, President and CEO, +46 (0) 702 28 03 89, jeanette.reuterskiold@netel.se
Fredrik Helenius, CFO, +46 (0) 730 85 52 86, fredrik.helenius@netel.se
Åse Lindskog, IR, +46 (0) 730 24 48 72, ase.lindskog@netelgroup.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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