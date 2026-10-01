Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.: Green Rain Energy Holdings Announces Two New Driftwood Hospitality EV Charging Locations and Expansion Initiative into Las Vegas

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTCID: GREH), through its clean-energy development operations, today announced the identification of two additional Driftwood Hospitality properties in Florida for potential EV charging infrastructure deployment, while simultaneously advancing discussions to expand its solar and electric vehicle charging platform into the Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan market.

The latest Florida locations further expand Green Rain Energy's relationship with Driftwood Hospitality and its strategy of developing EV charging infrastructure at high-traffic commercial and hospitality properties.

Two New Florida Locations Identified

The two additional Driftwood properties include:

Stuart Hampton Inn

1150 NW Federal Highway

Stuart, FL 34994

Pompano Tru / Home2

200 N. Ocean Boulevard

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Green Rain Energy is evaluating the deployment of EV charging infrastructure at these properties as part of its broader strategy to expand charging availability throughout major travel and hospitality markets.

The new Florida locations build upon Green Rain Energy's previously announced work with Driftwood Hospitality. The Company has previously announced EV infrastructure initiatives involving Driftwood-managed properties and has been developing a broader pipeline of charging projects across the United States.

Green Rain Energy Expanding Its Las Vegas Strategy

In addition to its Florida expansion, Green Rain Energy is currently engaged in discussions with a property developer regarding opportunities to enter the Las Vegas, Nevada market.

The proposed strategy would focus on the development of solar energy infrastructure combined with Level 3 DC Fast Charging (DCFC), creating opportunities for high-speed EV charging supported by renewable energy infrastructure.

Las Vegas represents an important market for Green Rain Energy as the Company continues to evaluate high-traffic urban and commercial locations where solar generation and EV charging can be developed together.

The Company is also actively evaluating potential office locations in the Las Vegas metropolitan area as it explores establishing a greater operational presence in the market.

"Las Vegas represents an exciting opportunity for Green Rain Energy as we continue to expand our infrastructure platform into major U.S. markets," said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. "We are looking at opportunities where solar generation and high-speed EV charging can work together to create long-term energy infrastructure. At the same time, our continued expansion with Driftwood Hospitality in Florida demonstrates the growing geographic reach of our EV charging strategy."

Building a National EV Infrastructure Platform

Green Rain Energy has been developing a national strategy centered on EV charging, solar energy and energy infrastructure. The Company's current business model emphasizes scalable projects at commercial properties and other locations where EV charging demand and renewable energy generation can complement one another.

The Company's previously announced projects include EV charging installations and development activities in multiple U.S. markets, including Florida, New York and California. Green Rain has also previously announced plans involving Level 3 DCFC infrastructure and the expansion of its network of EV charging assets.

The addition of the two Florida properties and the exploration of the Las Vegas market represent another step in Green Rain Energy's ongoing effort to establish a geographically diverse EV infrastructure platform.

Green Rain Energy expects to provide additional updates as these projects progress through site evaluation, development, permitting, contracting and deployment.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTCID: GREH) is a clean-energy company focused on renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure opportunities. Through its development operations, the Company is pursuing projects involving solar energy, EV charging infrastructure, energy efficiency and related clean-energy technologies.

Green Rain Energy's strategy includes developing scalable energy infrastructure in high-value urban and commercial markets while pursuing opportunities to expand its EV charging network across the United States.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.'s plans, strategies, potential projects, market expansion, development activities and anticipated opportunities. These statements include, among other things, discussions regarding potential EV charging and solar projects in Florida and Nevada.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including permitting requirements, site conditions, utility approvals, financing, contractual negotiations, construction requirements, regulatory matters and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize proposed projects. There can be no assurance that any proposed project or market expansion will be completed on the anticipated terms or timeline, or at all.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.

OTCID: GREH

Website: https://greenrainenergy.com/