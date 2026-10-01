Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - OCAL Financial Inc. (TSXV: OCAL) (FSE: JC3) ("OCAL" or the "Company") today announced that it will participate in the 2026 Cantech Investment Conference, taking place on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at the Arcadian Loft, 8th floor, 401 Bay Street in Toronto, Ontario. Management will deliver a corporate presentation and hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors, analysts and other members of the investment community.

Presentation Details

Event: 2026 Cantech Investment Conference

Date: Thursday, October 8, 2026

Presentation time: 4:00 p.m. ET, Track 3

Presenters: Mehdi Moghareh, Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Friesen, Executive Chairman

Location: Arcadian Loft, 8th floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON

The Cantech Investment Conference brings together Canadian technology companies, investors, analysts and capital markets professionals, with a focus on publicly listed innovation-sector issuers. It is OCAL's first major investor conference since the Company began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in July 2026.

To schedule a one-on-one investor meeting with management, please register for the conference at https://conference.cantechletter.com/.

About OCAL

OCAL Financial Inc. is an asset-light, AI-native virtual automotive dealership and vehicle-finance platform. Operating remotely and licensed in British Columbia and Alberta, OCAL moves customers from application to approval, vehicle matching, digital contracting and delivery in a single workflow. Rather than carrying owned inventory, OCAL sources each vehicle only after a customer is approved, drawing on the OPENLANE auction network and select partners. OCAL earns revenue from vehicle sales and related finance and protection products and does not hold consumer loans or assume credit-default risk. Its technology stack, which includes workflow orchestration, a lender-routing credit-intelligence system, voice AI, and a centralized business-intelligence system, is built specifically for automotive transactions.

To learn more about OCAL, visit www.ocalfinancial.ca.

Cautionary Notes

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the Company's participation in and presentation at the Cantech Investment Conference; the scheduling of investor meetings; the Company's business plans and technology development; and plans to expand into various provinces and, over time, into the United States. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the technology industry in general; and the risk factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the filing statement of the Company available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

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