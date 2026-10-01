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WKN: 883870 | ISIN: SE0000163594 | Ticker-Symbol: S7MB
Tradegate
01.10.26 | 14:02
13,600 Euro
+0,44 % +0,060
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13,45013,53020:36
13,47013,51020:36
ACCESS Newswire
01.10.2026 18:02 Uhr
203 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Sonitrol El Paso is Now Part of Securitas Technology

UNIONTOWN, OH / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / Securitas Technology, the global leader in commercial electronic security, is proud to announce the acquisition of Sonitrol of El Paso, Texas. This strategic move reinforces Securitas Technology's commitment to delivering client-centric solutions and expanding its geographic footprint to better serve clients across North America at a local level.

"This acquisition aligns with our focus and commitment to deliver best-in-class security solutions while further strengthening our role as a trusted advisor to our clients, keeping them at the center of everything we do," said Tony Byerly, Global President and CEO, Securitas Technology. "We are proud to welcome the talented Sonitrol El Paso team to Securitas Technology and look forward to creating added value for our clients across Texas and the Southwest."

Expanded Service Coverage in Texas

This acquisition expands Securitas Technology's service coverage in the state of Texas, strengthening local operations for both new and existing clients. By combining resources and expertise, we are positioned to deliver a superior client experience throughout the region.

"Sonitrol El Paso has built a strong reputation for delivering exceptional service and innovative security solutions throughout the region," said Byerly. "By bringing together their local expertise and trusted client relationships with the scale, resources, and capabilities of Securitas Technology, we are strengthening our ability to serve as a trusted advisor and deliver meaningful outcomes for clients."

Cloud-Based Sonitrol Offering for Clients

Securitas Technology now expands Sonitrol's new cloud-based offering to both new and existing clients, delivering greater flexibility, scalability, and remote management capabilities. This next-generation solution ensures businesses can access Sonitrol's proven audio verification technology through a secure, cloud-enabled environment-enhancing operational efficiency and peace of mind.

With a legacy of innovation spanning over six decades, Sonitrol has pioneered advancements such as reducing false alarms and enhancing verified response. Together, Securitas Technology and Sonitrol El Paso will help make your world a safer place.

##

Contact: newsroom@securitastechnology.com

SOURCE: Securitas Technology



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/sonitrol-el-paso-is-now-part-of-securitas-technology-1230145

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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