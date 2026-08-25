Securitas Technology to Showcase Next-Generation Security Innovation at GSX 2026

New insights from the 2027 Global Technology Outlook Report and live demonstrations of SecureStat Cumulus and the new SecureStat HQ AI Agent showcase the future of intelligent-led security

UNIONTOWN, OH / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Securitas Technology, one of the world's largest electronic security companies, will highlight the technologies, trends and innovations shaping the future of physical security at Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #1905 to explore emerging technologies, engage with industry experts and gain insight into the evolving security landscape.

A centerpiece of the company's presence at GSX will be the debut of the 2027 Global Technology Outlook Report, the ninth edition of Securitas Technology's annual industry report. Built on insights from more than 16,000 clients across 19 countries, research involving 575 security professionals and contributions from leading technology partners, the report examines the trends expected to influence security strategies in 2027 and beyond. Topics include artificial intelligence, generative AI, agentic AI, cloud solutions, autonomous technologies, and safeguarding the physical security ecosystem.

"As electronic security and the industry as a whole becomes increasingly connected, intelligent and data driven, organizations need practical ways to turn insight into action," said Tony Byerly, global president and CEO of Securitas Technology. "The 2027 Global Technology Outlook Report, SecureStat Cumulus and the new SecureStat HQ AI Agent reflect our commitment to helping clients strengthen security operations, improve resilience, and prepare for what's next."

Visitors to Booth #1905 will experience SecureStat Cumulus, which combines cloud video management with generative AI-powered natural language search and alerts, helping organizations gain greater visibility and quickly identify the events that matter most. Attendees will also experience the debut of SecureStat HQ AI Agent, an AI-powered assistant embedded within Securitas Technology's SecureStat HQ security management platform that simplifies everyday security management through natural language interactions, actionable insights and guided workflows. Together, these innovations demonstrate how artificial intelligence is helping organizations simplify security management, gain actionable insights and make faster, more informed decisions.

In recognition of the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Securitas Technology has selected the Tunnel to Towers Foundation as its charitable partner for GSX 2026. The organization honors the sacrifice of first responders, military service members, and their families while providing ongoing support to those who continue to serve and protect our communities.

"We are proud to support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its mission to honor the heroes and families impacted by Sept. 11," said Tony Byerly. "As we mark this significant anniversary, it is important to remember those who perished and support the individuals and families who carry their legacy forward."

For more information, visit Securitas Technology at www.securitastechnology.com or visit Booth #1905 during GSX 2026.

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Chris Cugini, Global Communications Manager

newsroom@securitastechnology.com

SOURCE: Securitas Technology

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/securitas-technology-to-showcase-next-generation-security-innovation-at-1209729