

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) has introduced the Shop to Light facility to facilitate the customers to easily and quickly find the products of their choice on the shelves of the Walmart retail stores. To avail this feature, the customers can submit their request on the Walmart application for help to find the location of a particular item in a retail shop.



'The request tells the store system which product location to light up, and a small LED on the shelf label flashes to help the customer spot it,' the retail major said.



The light flash can support the people to spot a product quickly instead of scanning shelf after shelf looking for one small item. The new facility will help the customers to save their precious time.



The same facility will also support an associate when he fills an online pickup or delivery order. He can easily find a specific brand and size of a product with particular specifications. Thus, with Pick to Light, LED guidance helps associates quickly find the product needed for an online order.



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