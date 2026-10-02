

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Daiichi Sankyo (4568.TS) and AstraZenca (AZN) have entered into a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) to evaluate Datroway (datopotamab deruxtecan) in combination with ivonescimab across multiple solid tumors, including lung and breast cancers.



The collaboration will initially focus on a Phase 3 trial in first-line triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), with the companies planning to explore the combination in additional tumor types.



Datroway is a TROP2-directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC) jointly developed and commercialized by Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca, while Ivonescimab is a bispecific antibody designed to target both PD-1 and VEGF pathways.



Under the agreement, each company will provide its respective therapy for the studies and contribute to trial costs. AstraZeneca or Daiichi Sankyo will sponsor the planned clinical trials, while all parties retain commercial rights to their own products.



Datroway is currently approved in multiple countries for certain breast cancer and EGFR- mutated non-small cell lung cancer indications, while ivonescimab remains under clinical development.



SMMT closed Thursday's trading at $16.69, down 1.30%



AZN closed Thursday's trading at $157.70, down 2.33%



Daiichi Sankyo closed Friday's trading at JPY 2,709.00, down 1.15%.



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