AI/ML Innovations Inc.: AI/ML Innovations Appoints Lynn Chapman as Chief Financial Officer and Announces Share Issuance for Debt Settlement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2026 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a company advancing artificial intelligence and neural-network-based technologies for digital health, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lynn Chapman, CPA, CA, as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective October 1, 2026.

Mr. Chapman is a Chartered Professional Accountant of Alberta with more than 15 years of financial and managerial experience. Throughout his career, he has provided business management, accounting, financial reporting, and advisory services to publicly listed issuers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, and Canadian Securities Exchange, as well as to private companies across a range of industries and international jurisdictions. Mr. Chapman began his professional career with KPMG LLP after graduating from Mount Royal University with a Bachelor's of Business Administration.

Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO of AIML, commented: "We are pleased to welcome Lynn Chapman as AIML's Chief Financial Officer. Lynn brings strong public-company reporting experience, financial discipline, and advisory expertise across multiple markets and industries. As AIML continues to advance its digital health platforms, regulatory initiatives, partnerships, and commercialization strategy, his financial leadership will be an important addition to the executive team. We also extend our sincere thanks to Terence Lee for his work and contributions to the Company."

Lynn Chapman, Chief Financial Officer of AIML, commented: "I am pleased to join AIML at an important stage in the Company's development. AIML is building a differentiated platform at the intersection of artificial intelligence, digital health, and regulated medical technology. I look forward to supporting the Company's financial reporting, governance, and growth strategy as it continues to execute on its business objectives."

Mr. Chapman replaces Terence Lee, who has served as Chief Financial Officer of AIML. The Company thanks Mr. Lee for his contributions and service to AIML and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Debt Settlement

The Company is also pleased to announced that it has entered into agreements (the "Agreements") with certain service providers of the Company pursuant to which the Company proposes to issue an aggregate 7,744,062 common shares (the "Subject Shares") at a deemed price of CAD$0.05 per Subject Share in consideration of past services and satisfaction of outstanding indebtedness.

The issuance of the Subject Shares remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Insiders of the Company expect to purchase, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 4,900,001 Subject Shares, as a result of which the issuance is a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61- 101"). The Company is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to the exemptions contained in Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the Subject Shares, insofar as it involves the related parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. Our proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable insights - supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care.

AIML's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB).

For detailed information please see AIML's website at www.aiml-innovations.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca.

AIML Contact:

Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO

ask@aiml-innovations.com

416-941-8900

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company's products and services as currently proposed or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the nature and timing of future operations and the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/ai%2fml-innovations-appoints-lynn-chapman-as-chief-financial-officer-and-annou-1230361