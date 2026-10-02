Catheter Precision, Inc.: Catheter Precision to Change its Name and Ticker Symbol to Flyte Aviation and "VJET" and Effect 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split, Monday, October 5, at Market Open

FORT MILL, S.C., Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK) (the "Company"), today announced its Board of Directors has approved changing its name and ticker symbol to Flyte Aviation, Inc. and "VJET," respectively.

Additionally, the Company will effect a one-for-ten reverse stock split -- as had been approved by stockholders at a Special Meeting of Stockholders April 15, 2026. Every ten shares of common stock will be combined into one share, reducing the outstanding shares from approximately 21.0 million to approximately 2.1 million, with no change to the par value or authorized shares. The reverse stock split will not alter any stockholder's percentage ownership interest, except for the treatment of fractional shares, and proportionate adjustments will be made to outstanding options, warrants and convertible preferred stock. Shares will begin trading with the new name and ticker, on a split-adjusted basis, effective at the opening of trading on Monday, October 5, 2026.The Company's common stock remains listed on the NYSE American stock exchange and its new CUSIP number following the reverse stock split will be 74933X 807.

The name change highlights the Company's growth trajectory as a leading private, regional jet aviation business.

Stockholders do not need to take any action. Whether the stockholders hold the Company's common stock in physical certificate form, or at the transfer agent in book entry form, or at a broker dealer -- all shares will be automatically adjusted - the Company's exchange agent will seamlessly adjust the shares accordingly at no cost to the stockholders. No fractional shares will be issued; stockholders who would otherwise be entitled to a fractional share will instead be entitled to receive their pro rata portion of the net proceeds from the aggregation and sale of such fractional shares by the Company's exchange agent.

About Flyte Aviation, Inc.

Catheter Precision, Inc. (to be renamed Flyte Aviation, Inc. effective October 5, 2026), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Fly Flyte, Inc. ("Flyte"), is a technology-enabled private aviation company operating a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets and providing efficient private air travel throughout the US and select international markets. Through its direct-to-consumer booking platform, standardized pricing on select routes, strategic partnerships, and FAA-certified Part 135 operating subsidiary Ponderosa Air, LLC, Flyte is delivering a faster and more convenient private aviation experience.

For more information, visit www.flyflyte.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the expected timing and effects of the name change, ticker symbol change and reverse stock split, expected future growth, demand, strategic partnerships, market expansion, brand awareness, aircraft utilization and Flyte's future operations, are forward-looking statements and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk that the reverse stock split may not have the intended effect on the market price or liquidity of the Company's common stock. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Forms 10-K and 10-Q, for a discussion of these risks. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Investor Contact

IR@CatheterPrecision.com

