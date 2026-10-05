DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 05-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 October 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 2^nd October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext London Stock Dublin Exchange Number of ordinary shares 70,000 30,000 purchased Highest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.6800 GBP2.2800 share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.6350 GBP2.2550 share) Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.6611 GBP2.2674 (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 626,129,167 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary Appendix Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,105 2.6350 XDUB 08:31:15 00031021950TRDU0 2,086 2.6550 XDUB 08:56:35 00031021975TRDU0 2,025 2.6500 XDUB 08:57:42 00031021987TRDU0 1,828 2.6500 XDUB 08:57:42 00031021986TRDU0 1,998 2.6550 XDUB 09:49:11 00031022208TRDU0 2,115 2.6650 XDUB 10:10:38 00031022269TRDU0 4,117 2.6650 XDUB 10:28:13 00031022293TRDU0 46 2.6650 XDUB 11:14:10 00031022403TRDU0 60 2.6700 XDUB 11:14:32 00031022404TRDU0 1,941 2.6700 XDUB 11:16:36 00031022409TRDU0 1,869 2.6700 XDUB 11:16:36 00031022408TRDU0 1,965 2.6650 XDUB 11:24:11 00031022427TRDU0 573 2.6800 XDUB 12:21:26 00031022589TRDU0 560 2.6800 XDUB 12:21:26 00031022588TRDU0 800 2.6800 XDUB 12:21:26 00031022587TRDU0 435 2.6800 XDUB 12:42:22 00031022644TRDU0 1,518 2.6800 XDUB 12:42:22 00031022643TRDU0 1,821 2.6650 XDUB 13:00:11 00031022669TRDU0 3,801 2.6650 XDUB 13:00:11 00031022668TRDU0 1,266 2.6700 XDUB 13:58:06 00031022860TRDU0 1,266 2.6700 XDUB 13:58:06 00031022859TRDU0 1,393 2.6700 XDUB 13:58:06 00031022858TRDU0 1,853 2.6700 XDUB 13:58:06 00031022857TRDU0 284 2.6700 XDUB 13:58:06 00031022862TRDU0 1,266 2.6700 XDUB 13:58:06 00031022861TRDU0 748 2.6700 XDUB 13:58:06 00031022863TRDU0 1,893 2.6700 XDUB 14:20:05 00031022928TRDU0 1,350 2.6700 XDUB 14:47:10 00031023105TRDU0 519 2.6700 XDUB 14:47:10 00031023104TRDU0 3,806 2.6700 XDUB 14:47:10 00031023103TRDU0 2,080 2.6650 XDUB 15:06:36 00031023180TRDU0 1,177 2.6650 XDUB 15:06:36 00031023179TRDU0 771 2.6650 XDUB 15:06:36 00031023181TRDU0 1,908 2.6600 XDUB 15:15:22 00031023203TRDU0 3,756 2.6600 XDUB 15:27:55 00031023225TRDU0 3,763 2.6550 XDUB 15:48:33 00031023254TRDU0 2,189 2.6500 XDUB 15:54:26 00031023274TRDU0 2,180 2.6450 XDUB 16:16:08 00031023589TRDU0 1,103 2.6400 XDUB 16:19:41 00031023639TRDU0 1,869 2.6400 XDUB 16:19:41 00031023638TRDU0 1,897 2.6400 XDUB 16:19:41 00031023637TRDU0

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,768 2.2600 XLON 08:57:42 00031021985TRDU0 1,766 2.2650 XLON 09:13:09 00031022057TRDU0 1,781 2.2650 XLON 10:11:43 00031022273TRDU0 82 2.2700 XLON 10:41:11 00031022354TRDU0 1,943 2.2700 XLON 11:02:14 00031022389TRDU0 1,695 2.2800 XLON 11:36:06 00031022448TRDU0 1,687 2.2750 XLON 12:43:51 00031022649TRDU0 1,720 2.2700 XLON 13:00:11 00031022667TRDU0 1,701 2.2650 XLON 13:28:45 00031022767TRDU0 1,812 2.2750 XLON 13:58:06 00031022856TRDU0 1,693 2.2750 XLON 14:20:05 00031022927TRDU0 1,554 2.2700 XLON 14:33:28 00031022996TRDU0 469 2.2700 XLON 14:33:28 00031022995TRDU0 1,688 2.2650 XLON 14:56:35 00031023139TRDU0 1,732 2.2700 XLON 15:15:22 00031023204TRDU0 1,681 2.2700 XLON 15:27:55 00031023224TRDU0 1,864 2.2600 XLON 15:53:01 00031023264TRDU0 3,028 2.2550 XLON 16:24:20 00031023651TRDU0 336 2.2550 XLON 16:24:20 00031023652TRDU0

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ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 445353 EQS News ID: 2409908 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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October 05, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)