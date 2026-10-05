Dataproces Group A/S: Dataproces enters into new advisory agreement in Germany - the fourth sale through its partnership with Lexis & Rother

5.10.2026 09:08:00 CEST | Dataproces Group A/S | Investor News

Investor News No. 46/2026: Dataproces enters into new advisory agreement in Germany - the fourth sale through its partnership with Lexis & Rother

Through its strategic partnership with Lexis & Rother, Dataproces has entered into a new agreement with a German Landkreis comprising 14 towns and municipalities to provide school development planning. The agreement is the fourth sale through the partnership and another tangible result of the company's strategy to expand its presence in Germany through partnerships and smaller acquisitions that bring expertise, customer relationships and market access.

The assignment involves preparing a school development plan for the academic years 2026/27 to 2031/32, focusing on special education schools and vocational colleges. Dataproces will provide student enrolment forecasts, analyses of school capacity and facilities, and recommendations for future development. The work will be carried out in dialogue with the schools and the Landkreis administration.

The partnership with Lexis & Rother was announced in Company Announcement No. 10/2026 of 9 June 2026, "Dataproces strengthens its position in Germany through strategic partnership and acquisition of activities". As described in the announcement, Dataproces assumes responsibility for delivering assignments within school development planning, daycare planning and capacity planning, while Lexis & Rother refers relevant advisory and software opportunities to the company. Ulrike Lexis also contributes her specialist knowledge and extensive experience in the German municipal market.

The new agreement supports the purpose of the partnership: to translate local expertise and established relationships into concrete assignments, thereby building Dataproces' business in Germany. The advisory work also provides insight into customer needs, which can form the basis for developing and selling scalable software solutions, including Dataproces' school planning software, KØS: SkoleBlik.

Kasper Lund Nødgaard, CEO of Dataproces, comments:

"When we entered into the partnership with Lexis & Rother, our aim was to gain access to both specialist knowledge and established customer relationships that could help us build our business in Germany. With the fourth sale through the partnership, we are now seeing further tangible results from the collaboration.

Partnerships are an important part of our growth strategy towards 2030. We want to work with strong specialist teams, combining our partners' experience and market insight with our capabilities in data, advisory services and software. This should generate revenue through concrete assignments while also providing a foundation for expanding our software business in the German market."

The agreement does not change the company's financial guidance for the 2026/27 financial year.

Contacts

John Norden, Certified Advisor, JN@nordencef.dk

Kasper Lund Nødgaard, CEO/Administrerende direktør, +45 25 55 19 18, kn@dataproces.dk

About Dataproces Group A/S

Dataproces is an innovative IT and consulting house, specializing in solutions targeted at the Danish municipalities and their digital administration. The solutions range widely from robot technology and SaaS to data analyzes as well as collaboration and consulting. The starting point and purpose are always the same: to use data to create new knowledge, smarter processes and increased efficiency for the benefit of both citizens and municipalities.

Dataproces - we create value with data!