Physitrack PLC: Physitrack Sets Out Commercial Model for its EMR as More Than 100 Clinics Sign Up for Early Access in Five Days

Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) - Physitrack announces the commercial model for its next-generation EMR following more than 100 clinics, representing over 500 potential end users, signing up for early access in the first five days.

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Physitrack Plc (Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market:PTRK), a global provider of AI-powered clinical software for rehabilitation and workforce wellbeing, today announced further details of the commercial model for Physitrack EMR, its recently launched next-generation electronic medical record for physical therapy and rehabilitation practices.



The launch has generated strong initial demand, with more than 100 clinics representing well over 500 potential end users signing up for early access to Physitrack EMR in the first five days following its launch on 28 September 2026.

Commercial model

The EMR is sold as a single bundle with Physitrack's existing home exercise prescription (HEP) subscription and Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM), with optional add-ons available on top. In the US:

Early access is free until 1 January 2027.

Clinics that join before then pay a founder rate of $41.99 per user per month for 12 months.

The list price from 1 January 2027 is $59.99 per user per month.

The optional AI scribe add-on costs $19 per clinician per month ($15 at the founder rate), for a full list price of $78.99.

RTM patient usage is priced separately at $8 per active plan of care.

The Group also expects to introduce payment processing functionality within Physitrack EMR during 2027, enabling clinics to collect patient payments directly through the platform.

The opportunity

The launch expands Physitrack's position within the clinical technology stack, from primarily providing home exercise prescription and patient engagement technology to providing the underlying system of record through which clinics manage their broader workflows. For an existing US customer at list price, moving to the EMR raises the monthly price per user from $23.99 to $59.99, with revenue per customer able to grow further as clinics add the AI scribe and, in due course, payments.

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder of Physitrack, commented:

"The response since launch has been very encouraging. In just five days, more than 100 clinics representing over 500 potential end users have signed up for early access, an early sign of real appetite for a different kind of EMR. We're building one where AI does more of the work around the clinician, with home exercise prescription at the heart of the patient journey. We're only at the beginning, but it's a very promising start."

More information: https://physitrack.com/emr

About Physitrack

Physitrack plc (Nasdaq First North:PTRK), d/b/a Physitrack Group, is a global provider of AI-powered software for healthcare and workplace wellbeing, delivering personalized, scalable tools through its Physitrack and Champion Health platforms.

Physitrack enables healthcare providers to deliver and manage app-guided physical and occupational services with AI powered workflows with measurable patient outcomes and built-in billing and reimbursement support, while Champion Health provides businesses with mental, physical, and financial wellbeing solutions to support workforce health and productivity.

Physitrack Group's solutions seamlessly integrate with existing systems, including EMR/EHR/PMS connectivity, and are trusted by more than 110,000 providers and organizations across 170+ countries. For more information, visit www.physitrackgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Corporate Contact:

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack

ir@physitrack.com

media@physitrack.com

+1 415 230 0414

Attachments

Physitrack sets out commercial model for its EMR as more than 100 clinics sign up for early access in five days

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/physitrack-sets-out-commercial-model-for-its-emr-as-more-than-100-1232667