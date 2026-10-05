Join Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines as she sits down with Kimberly Ann, Founder, Executive Chair, CEO, and President of Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX Venture: LG, OTCQB: LGCXF), for an in-depth conversation about the next phase for the Santa Fe Mine in Nevada's Walker Lane. Lahontan has spent years proving the ounces are there: a new resource estimate of roughly 1.2 million ounces indicated and another roughly 1.2 million ounces inferred, a 22% increase, plus historic heap leach pads and stockpiles containing already-crushed material. But now the story shifts from geology to execution. Can Lahontan permit, finance, build, and operate Santa Fe on the timeline promised? Kimberly Ann explains why inferred ounces matter in a large disseminated system, what the new PEA means for the mine application, how historic pads and stockpiles could become early feed or bridge production, why permitting remains the single biggest risk to a 2027 restart, how the team is being built for mine engineering, corporate development, and capital markets, and how the company is thinking about dilution, debt, institutional support, and the US market. Whether you are an investor, mining professional, or following Nevada gold development, this episode breaks down what it really takes to turn a resource into a business.