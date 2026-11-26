At the Precious Metals Summit in Zurich, Commodity TV talks with Kimberly Ann, Founder, Executive Chair, CEO and President of Lahontan Gold (TSXV: LG, OTCQB: LGCXF), about bringing the past-producing Santa Fe gold mine in Nevada's Walker Lane back into production. Kimberly explains why Santa Fe is a simple story: an open-pit heap leach operation with a substation, wells and water already in place, almost three years of permitting behind it and a permit expected around the middle of next year, followed by a roughly six-month build. The updated PEA outlines about 92,000 ounces per year, initial capital of around US$170 million and all-in sustaining costs of about US$2,000 to 2,250 per ounce, while sonic drilling on the historic heap leach pads targets roughly 200,000 ounces of already crushed material. She also talks about the high-grade West Santa Fe satellite only 13 km away, drilling of the old mine dumps, the acquisition that expands the land package and removes royalties, Nevada's predictable permitting, building the team with contract miners, US$15 million in the bank, strong liquidity and the planned listing on the New York Stock Exchange. LahontanGold LG Gold Nevada WalkerLane SantaFe KimberlyAnn CommodityTV Company overview: Lahontan Gold Corp. - https://lahontangoldcorp.com/ ISIN: CA50732M1014, WKN: A3DKKY, More videos about Lahontan Gold Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/lahontan-gold-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Interview Development Precious Metals Summit Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV Read our free reports at: https://rohstoff-reports.com/en/