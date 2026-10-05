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CH

WKN: A3CPA6 | ISIN: HK0000811882 | Ticker-Symbol: AZ9
München
05.10.26 | 08:04
3,444 Euro
+11,60 % +0,358
Branche
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ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHERVON HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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CHERVON HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4803,54015:32
3,5003,54015:31
ACCESS Newswire
05.10.2026 14:02 Uhr
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Chervon Names Peter J. Carlson Director of Sales for Strategic Accounts

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Peter J. Carlson joins Chervon as Director of Sales for Strategic Accounts effective Monday, October 5, 2026, reporting to SVP of Industrial and Commercial Sales, Jeff Campbell.

Carlson brings over 27 years of power tool and outdoor product key account management experience to Chervon. A graduate of Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota; Carlson launched his career at Makita Power Tools in 1999. He progressed through a series of positions at Makita over the subsequent 10 years.

In 2009, Carlson joined TTI/Milwaukee as a Senior National Account Manager. His career flourished as he was promoted through a series of increasingly responsible positions building and managing strategic key account business for TTI/Milwaukee.

"Carlson is highly regarded in his ability to not only build the business but also to mentor, train and develop his people," SVP Campbell said. "His extensive experience at building store level and E-Commerce growth makes him a highly valuable addition to Chervon."

"It is clear that Chervon shares my maniacal focus on building store level partnerships and end user demand," said Carlson. "I am incredibly excited to continue my career with Chervon as we build a leadership position in the outdoor power equipment and power tool market."

# # #

About Chervon

Chervon North America is part of a global total solution provider specializing in R&D, manufacturing, testing, sales, and after-sales service of power tools and outdoor power equipment (OPE).

Guided by user-centric innovation, the Company operates an integrated business model supported by global sales and distribution networks. Chervon's portfolio includes EGO, FLEX, SKIL, and DEVON, serving industrial, professional, and consumer markets globally.

Better Tools. Better World.

Chervon is committed to delivering superior products to users worldwide through continuous innovation and strives to become a global leader in power tools and OPE in the lithium-ion, intelligent, and digital era.

PR Contact: Corporate Communications: CorpComm@na.chervongroup.com

SOURCE: Chervon



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/chervon-names-peter-j.-carlson-director-of-sales-for-strategic-account-1232718

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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