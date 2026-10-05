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CH

WKN: A3CPA6 | ISIN: HK0000811882 | Ticker-Symbol: AZ9
München
05.10.26 | 08:04
3,444 Euro
+11,60 % +0,358
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ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHERVON HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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CHERVON HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4803,54015:32
3,5003,54015:31
ACCESS Newswire
05.10.2026 14:02 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Chervon Names Claudio Chiappetta Vice President of Retail Sales for Chervon Canada

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Claudio Chiappetta joins Chervon as Vice President of Retail Sales for Chervon Canada; effective Monday, October 5, 2026, reporting to VP, MD Neil Harrison.

A graduate of York University in Toronto, Chiappetta majored in business and marketing. He brings over 25 years of outdoor power equipment and power tool experience to Chervon as well as extensive knowledge of the Canadian home improvement and outdoor power equipment markets.

Chiappetta launched his tool and outdoor career in 2003 at Black & Decker/DeWalt where he held various sales and marketing positions including cordless product manager for DeWalt Power Tools. Claudio joined TTI Milwaukee in 2008 where he was responsible for the launch of a series of Milwaukee cordless products into the Canadian market. He went on to build and manage the Ryobi outdoor power equipment portfolio along with multiple TTI power tool brands.

"I am delighted to welcome Claudio to our Canadian senior management team," says VP, MD Neil Harrison. "Claudio's outstanding leadership, marketing and customer development skills will serve us well as we build out Chervon Canada."

"I very much look forward to working together again with Neil Harrison and Trevor Bithrey in growing Chervon Canada," says Chiappetta. "Chervon's clear commitment to developing Canada's continued growth and success is most exciting."

# # #

About Chervon

Chervon North America is part of a global total solution provider specializing in R&D, manufacturing, testing, sales, and after-sales service of power tools and outdoor power equipment (OPE).

Guided by user-centric innovation, the Company operates an integrated business model supported by global sales and distribution networks. Chervon's portfolio includes EGO, FLEX, SKIL, and DEVON, serving industrial, professional, and consumer markets globally.

Better Tools. Better World.

Chervon is committed to delivering superior products to users worldwide through continuous innovation and strives to become a global leader in power tools and OPE in the lithium-ion, intelligent, and digital era.

PR Contact: Corporate Communications: CorpComm@na.chervongroup.com

SOURCE: Chervon



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/chervon-names-claudio-chiappetta-vice-president-of-retail-sales-for-ch-1232719

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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