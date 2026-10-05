Chervon Appoints Neil Harrison to the Position of VP Sales, Marketing and MD for Chervon Canada

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Neil Harrison joins Chervon as Vice President Sales, Marketing and Managing Director for Chervon Canada; effective Monday, October 5, 2026, reporting to CEO Joe Galli.

Harrison brings more than 23 years of professional and consumer power tools experience. After studying environmental research management and graduating of the University of Western Ontario in London, Ontario; Harrison began his tool career in 2003 with Black & Decker/DeWalt, advancing through various positions in sales, operations, and product management. In 2006, Harrison joined Bosch Canada as marketing manager for the SKIL brand. He then went on to a position as an account manager with Hilti Canada.

In 2008, Harrison joined TTI/Milwaukee, where he launched an impressive 17-year career advancing through leadership positions in product management, channel management, and marketing management. He went on to lead regional sales teams in the industrial construction channels for Ontario and eastern Canada and also built and managed a national field sales team for the hardware and automotive channels.

Most recently, Harrison was the managing director for Klingspor Abrasives Canada where he oversaw the entire Canadian business including sales, marketing, warehouse and operations, human resources, and finance.

Throughout his career, Harrison has distinguished himself as a strong leader with a track record for developing exceptional people, brands, customer relationships and growing business units in the Canadian theater. "We are delighted to now have Neil in place as our leader of Chervon Canada, says CEO Joe Galli. Neil's impressive leadership skills, business management skills and customer-centricity make him an ideal candidate to lead our Canadian business."

"I can't wait to get started in building and leading our Canadian business unit here at Chervon," said Harrison. "Chervon is clearly making a commitment to developing a leadership Canadian business, and I am enormously grateful to lead this new effort."

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About Chervon

Chervon North America is part of a global total solution provider specializing in R&D, manufacturing, testing, sales, and after-sales service of power tools and outdoor power equipment (OPE).

Guided by user-centric innovation, the Company operates an integrated business model supported by global sales and distribution networks. Chervon's portfolio includes EGO, FLEX, SKIL, and DEVON, serving industrial, professional, and consumer markets globally.

Better Tools. Better World.

Chervon is committed to delivering superior products to users worldwide through continuous innovation and strives to become a global leader in power tools and OPE in the lithium-ion, intelligent, and digital era.

PR Contact:

Corporate Communications

CorpComm@na.chervongroup.com

SOURCE: Chervon

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/chervon-appoints-neil-harrison-to-the-position-of-vp-sales-marketing-a-1232720