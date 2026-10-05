Newport Gold Inc.: Shareholder Update: NFI Empire Announces Key Q4 2026 Material Events and Milestones Ahead of Hybrid Auction Platform Launch

NORTH EAST, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / NFI Empire, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc. (OTCID:NWPG), today released its Material Event Calendar for the fourth quarter of 2026. The update outlines critical corporate, regulatory, operational, and event milestones as the company advances toward the launch of its hybrid auction platform, Empire Rides, and prepares for a fully transformative close to the year.

The Company's Q4 2026 calendar reflects significant activity, including regulatory compliance initiatives, facility improvements, participation in high-profile vehicle exhibitions, and continued steps toward becoming a "Fully Reporting" issuer under the Exchange Act.

The Company has also launched an enhanced upgrade to its investor relations website at www.NewportGoldInvest.com, offering improved access to corporate updates, ongoing business development, regulatory filings, and shareholder information. It has now become a one stop site for all things related to the NFI Empire (NWPG) with access across all social media platforms. Invest in NFI Empire - A Newport Gold Company (OTCID:NWPG)

Principal Q4 2026 Material Events

Annual PCAOB Audit (FYE 2025 and 2024): Completed NWPG audit expected week of October 5, 2026

FINRA Corporate Action: Application for company name change and ticker symbol change upon Audit completion.

Form 10 Registration Statement: Filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Project Reborn-001 Truck Auction: Brett Boyer Charity Auction, followed by exhibition at SEMA.

SEMA Show (Las Vegas, November 3-6): Public debut of Project Reborn-001 truck

Dino's Git Down (Glendale, AZ, week of November 9-13): Second major showing of Project Reborn-001 at one of the largest truck shows in the world, held on the grounds of State Farm Stadium (Arizona Cardinals).

Additional Q4 Operational Objectives

Complete facility rebranding; Campus Wide

Clubhouse technology upgrades

Clean Room & Assembly areas added to Build Shop

Business Development Reps moved to remodeled 33,000-square-foot Sales and Technology Center

New photo studio built in the Sales and Technology Center

Launch new "Transportation Division" to support sales and the hybrid auction platform

Plumb heating of the Sales and Technology Center into the existing gas well on the property

Detailed Weekly Milestone Calendar

Week of October 5-9, 2026

Complete PCAOB Audited Financial Statements and Notes for FYE December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024 (pre-acquisition).

Engage auditor for preparation of PCAOB Audited Financial Statements and Notes (consolidated) for the stub period ended September 30, 2026 (post-acquisition).Note: These statements are required for inclusion in the Form 10 Registration Statement under Regulation S-X Rule 3-12 (the "135-day rule").

Week of October 12-16, 2026

File with FINRA (NVSOS and OTCM) for corporate name change to NFI Empire, Inc. and request ticker symbol change to NFIE.

NFI Empire travels to Nashville with the Project Reborn-001 truck for the Redbird Games (week of October 19-23).

Week of October 19-23, 2026

NFI Empire presents Project Reborn-001 (1979 Chevrolet K30) at auction for the Brett Boyer Foundation at the Red Bird Games, an annual charitable celebration and fundraiser hosted by Luke and Caroline Bryan at their Red Bird Farm property in Williamson County, Tennessee.

Week of October 26-30, 2026

Tentatively reviewing and continuing testing of the September 30, 2026, stub-period audit.

Begin preparation of the Form 10 Registration Statement for filing with the SEC to become a "Fully Reporting" issuer under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Project Reborn-001 truck arrives in Las Vegas by October 31 for the SEMA Show. SEMA will have over 160,000 Global Automotive attendees present along with 11,000 OEM booths on over 150 acres of floor space.

Week of November 2-6, 2026

SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada: NFI Empire presents two vehicles: Project Reborn-001 (1979 Chevrolet K30 Crew Cab) at the BDS Suspension Lift Kits and Components for Truck & Jeep | BDS Suspension Booth - Fox Family of Brands (West Hall - Dedicated Hub for Trucks, SUVs & Off-Road Sector - Booth #58051), featuring Unit #1 of their new rear air suspension system. 1968 Dodge Challenger Hellcat at the SSBC USA Disc Brake Conversion Kits & Truck Big Brake Upgrades | SSBC-USA booth (Central Hall - Hot Rod Alley), which supplied the brakes for the restomod build.

Post SEMA, Project Reborn-001 will be stored at Speedway Motorsports (Las Vegas Raceway) pending delivery to Dino's Git Down.

Continuing data testing for the September 30, 2026 stub-period audit.

Week of November 9 -13, 2026

Finalizing testing for issuance of the Audit Report on the Audited Financial Statements for the stub period ended September 30, 2026.

Dino's Git Down - Specialized GM pickup event in Glendale, Arizona. Project Reborn-001 will serve as the main vehicle for the AMD (Auto Metal Direct) Booth. Dino's Git Down is widely recognized as the largest General Motors truck event in the United States, featuring over 8,000 vehicles, 250 automotive vendors, and more than 45,000 spectators on lots surrounding State Farm Stadium. It serves as a major trendsetter for the collector market.

Post-road-show, white-glove delivery of Project Reborn-001 to the Brett Boyer Foundation auction winner.

Week of November 20, 2026

Issuance of PCAOB Audited Financial Statements (consolidated) for the September 30, 2026, stub period.

Continued development of the Form 10 Registration Statement.

Week of December 4-7, 2026

File the Form 10 Registration Statement with the SEC (anticipated effectiveness first week of February 2027).

One Campus, One Platform- The Empire Rides Distinction

The Clubhouse: 5,000 sq. ft. on 2 acres; original North East sales and custom-build location (company-owned).

Custom Build & Services Facility: 25,000 sq. ft. on 15 acres; houses the build and restoration teams.

Sales & Technical Development Facility: 31,000 sq. ft. on 4 acres; secured in April 2026 to house marketing, digital, and technical development teams.

Newport Gold, Inc. and Empire Rides

Newport Gold, Inc. (the "Company") is a Nevada corporation whose common stock is quoted on the OTCID Market under the symbol NWPG. Through a share exchange completed in March 2026, the Company acquired the NFI Empire group of companies, a profitable specialty-vehicle business based in North East, Pennsylvania.

The Company intends to use its operating base as the foundation for Empire Rides, a hybrid auction platform for collector and enthusiast vehicles. Management believes Empire Rides will be the only online vehicle auction backed by its own brick-and-mortar operation, where every vehicle offered is physically on site, in the Company's custody, and inspected by the Company's own technicians before listing. The platform is designed to operate five days a week, twelve months a year, combining the reach of online auctions with the verification and service capabilities of a physical campus.

Every vehicle is delivered to the campus, inspected onsite, prepared and photographed onsite, stored throughout the auction, and released directly to the buyer. This model is intended to generate inspection, preparation, storage, and service revenue for the brick-and-mortar business while providing remote bidders greater assurance.

The build-out and launch of Empire Rides are expected to be funded with proceeds from the Company's Regulation A, Tier 1 offering, which has been qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The platform has not yet been launched. Management's belief regarding the uniqueness of the model is based on its own review of principal platforms and has not been independently verified.

About NWPG-NFI Empire

NFI Empire (NFIEmpire.com) is the wholly owned operating subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc. (OTCID:NWPG). Based in North East, Pennsylvania, NFI Empire is a custom automotive company known for exclusive builds, high-performance vehicles, and technical and digital expertise. The Company has ceased all mining-related operations; Newport Gold is now a holding company whose operations are conducted entirely through NFI Empire.

Investor Relations

Brendan Hopkins (407) 645-5295

Investor@NewportGoldInvest.com (mailto:Investor@NewportGoldInvest.com)

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control), assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for the Company's common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Newport Gold Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/shareholder-update-nfi-empire-nwpg-announces-key-q4-2026-material-events-and-mile-1231849