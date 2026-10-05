Cubic Corporation Appoints Elliot "Lee" Sander President and Chief Executive Officer of Cubic Transportation Systems

Accomplished transportation leader to guide CTS through its next phase of transformation and growth

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Cubic Corporation today announced that Elliot "Lee" Sander has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), effective immediately. He will report to Stevan Slijepcevic, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cubic Corporation.

The appointment follows a multi-month search for a leader with deep industry expertise, a strong understanding of the customer experience and the ability to guide organizations through significant change. Sander will lead CTS as it continues to strengthen the business, execute its strategy and deliver critical programs for customers around the world. He succeeds Slijepcevic, who has served as interim President of CTS.

Sander has worked with CTS as an advisor since August 2025 and has served as Executive Chairman since June 2026. During that time, he has worked closely with CTS leaders, employees and customers, giving him a firsthand understanding of the business, its priorities and the opportunities ahead.

"Lee is the right leader for CTS at this moment," said Slijepcevic. "Few people know the transportation industry from as many perspectives. He has led major public agencies, built global transportation businesses and helped shape national transportation policy. Over the past year, I have watched him work closely with our teams and customers, and my confidence in his ability to lead this business has only grown."

Sander previously served as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority and as Commissioner of the New York City Department of Transportation. In the private sector, he led Bombardier Transportation Americas and built AECOM's global transportation division.

Sander also founded the National Association of City Transportation Officials and served as Chairman of the Regional Plan Association, helping shape transportation policy nationally. He has played a central role in major infrastructure initiatives across the United States and has developed deep relationships with agencies, officials, operators and partners throughout the industry.

"CTS has extraordinary people, deep customer relationships and a long history of solving complex transportation challenges," said Sander. "Having worked with the business for the past year, I understand both the progress CTS has made and the work ahead. I am honored to lead this team."

About Cubic Transportation Systems Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) provides fare payment technology to many of the world's leading public transportation agencies, including those in New York, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Brisbane and New Zealand, powering millions of daily journeys. CTS's next-generation fare gate, FEnX, is being tested and rolled out in markets around the world, designed to improve revenue protection, elevate the passenger experience and streamline station operations. Beyond fare collection, CTS is helping agencies modernize transportation through intelligent transportation systems that leverage real-time data and advanced analytics to optimize traffic flow, reduce congestion, and enhance road safety. By combining decades of transportation expertise with advances in AI, data analytics and connected infrastructure, CTS is helping cities build safer, smarter and more efficient transportation networks.

Media Contacts:

Cory Shields

Cubic Corporation

Cory.Shields@cubic.com

Holly Aker

Touchdown PR

Cubic@touchdownpr.com SOURCE: Cubic Transportation Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/cubic-appoints-elliot-%22lee%22-sander-president-and-chief-executive-officer-of-cubi-1231854