

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (ABT), a healthcare company, announced Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved updates to the CardioMEMS HF System. The approval enables new patient-facing capabilities through the CardioGuide HF App, allowing U.S. CardioMEMS patients to view their pulmonary artery pressure (PAP) readings directly on their smartphones for the first time.



The CardioMEMS HF System measures pulmonary artery pressure through an implanted sensor in the pulmonary artery and has been shown to reduce heart failure hospitalizations and mortality risk.



For more than a decade, clinicians have used pulmonary artery pressure readings from the system to help identify signs of worsening heart failure and guide treatment.



The updated system gives patients greater insight into their condition and helps them take a more active role in their care. Care teams can now allow patients to monitor their readings between office visits, enabling earlier and more active patient engagement in heart failure management.



The new CardioMEMS HF System capabilities also include Dynamic Treatment Plan (DTP), a software feature that allows clinicians to set up personalized medication adjustment plans based on changes in a patient's pulmonary artery pressure.



Once activated, DTP can send medication adjustment instructions directly to CardioMEMS patients through the CardioGuide HF App, ensuring patients receive timely feedback and guidance from their care team.



Abbott plans to make the CardioGuide HF App and Dynamic Treatment Plan available later this year.



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