Cubic Defense: Cubic DTECH to Demonstrate AI-Enabled Decision Advantage at Centerprise Defence Technology Show 2026

Artificial intelligence, resilient communications and open mission infrastructure designed to accelerate mission outcomes across land, air and littoral operations

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions (DTECH), a business unit of Cubic Defense, will showcase its latest tactical edge solutions at the Centerprise Defence Technology Show 2026 on Oct. 7 at Steam in Swindon, United Kingdom.

"At the edge, mission success depends on connecting data, technologies and mission partners without proprietary barriers," said Anthony Verna, SVP and General Manager, DTECH Mission Solutions. "At Defence Technology Show, we will demonstrate how our technologies unify data, AI, communications and coalition networks, even in contested environments, to accelerate mission outcomes across land, air and littoral operations."

Visit Cubic DTECH at the Defence Technology Show to speak with experts and explore demonstrations featuring:

AI-Enabled Decision Advantage: See how Cubic DTECH brings artificial intelligence, analytics and mission applications closer to the fight. Its open-standard architecture supports integration of third-party AI applications, helping turn operational data into actionable insights that accelerate decision-making in contested and disconnected environments.

See how Cubic DTECH brings artificial intelligence, analytics and mission applications closer to the fight. Its open-standard architecture supports integration of third-party AI applications, helping turn operational data into actionable insights that accelerate decision-making in contested and disconnected environments. Resilient Communications and Voice Interoperability: Experience voice translation and resilient communications capabilities designed to connect people, radios, networks and mission partners when it matters most. These capabilities improve communication and interoperability across multinational and coalition operations, helping teams collaborate more effectively in contested environments.

Experience voice translation and resilient communications capabilities designed to connect people, radios, networks and mission partners when it matters most. These capabilities improve communication and interoperability across multinational and coalition operations, helping teams collaborate more effectively in contested environments. Open Mission Infrastructure: See how cloud-enabled capabilities connect users, systems and mission data across land, air and littoral operations. By extending cloud capabilities to the tactical edge through distributed computing, Cubic DTECH supports data synchronization when communications are available and continued local operations when they are not. Its open-standard architecture allows customers to connect data, technologies and coalition forces without proprietary barriers.

Cubic DTECH's open mission infrastructure gives customers the flexibility to integrate best-of-breed capabilities, accelerate innovation and turn data into faster, more informed decisions at the edge.

To learn more about Cubic DTECH edge compute and networking solutions, visit DTECH.cubic.com.

About Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions

DTECH Mission Solutions delivers edge computing and networking platforms designed to support the next-generation tactical edge by providing ruggedized, SWaP-optimized solutions for AI/ML acceleration, secure networking and dynamic routing. These platforms enable mission-critical applications such as real-time ISR data processing, automated target recognition, EW signal analysis and distributed command and control, all at the edge.

About Cubic

Cubic creates technology solutions in transportation and defense that simplify daily journeys and help promote mission success and safety for those who serve. To learn more about Cubic products and services, visit www.cubic.com.

Media Contacts:

Dave Sniadak

Cubic Defense

Dave.Sniadak@cubic.com

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense

Patrick Ingraham

Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

SOURCE: Cubic Defense

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-dtech-to-demonstrate-ai-enabled-decision-advantage-at-centerprise-defen-1231848