U.S. solar panel manufacturer First Solar, Inc. has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware against Chinese solar manufacturer JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd. and U.S.-based distributor American Panel Solutions, LLC (AMPS). The complaint alleges that JA Solar, including four of its affiliates, and AMPS infringed on U.S. Patent No. 9,130,074, which covers manufacturing methods for tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) crystalline silicon solar cells. AMPS operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of U.S. glass and materials giant Corning, which acquired ...

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