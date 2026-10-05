

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Schneider Electric SE (SBGSF.PK, SU.PA, SND.DE), a French energy technology company, said on Monday that it has inked a deal to buy PTC Inc. (PTC), an industrial product designer, engineering, and data management company, for $205 per share in cash. The transaction values PTC at around $22.6 billion (€20.1 billion), which implies a $23.7 billion enterprise value.



The acquisition price of $205 per share represents a 42.3% premium to the last closing price and a 46.1% premium to the previous 30 trading days volume-weighted average share price.



The total consideration is expected to be funded through a combination of an equity issuance of around €5 billion to €6 billion and a new debt issuance of approximately €16 billion to €17 billion.



Schneider Electric expects the acquisition to be immediately low single-digit accretive to its adjusted earnings per share in the first year of full consolidation and mid-to high single-digit accretive including full run-rate synergies.



Olivier Blum, CEO of Schneider Electric, said: 'The acquisition of PTC represents an important step forward in our ambition to lead the new era of Energy and Industrial Intelligence. Together, we are creating the industry's most complete Software & AI powerhouse and highest-quality portfolio bridging the physical and digital worlds.'



The transaction is anticipated to be closed by the third quarter of 2027.



PTC was up by 35.05% at $194.52 on the Nasdaq.



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