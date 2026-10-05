Park Lawn Corp: Park Lawn Empowers Key Leaders to Enhance the Family Experience and Support Growth

HOUSTON, TX AND TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Park Lawn Corporation ("Park Lawn" or "PLC") today announced the promotions of Lauren Blevins and Jeff Moore to lead its expanded East and West operating regions, respectively. The promotions reflect Park Lawn's continued investment in its people and its commitment to supporting local teams.

Blevins and Moore, longtime Park Lawn operations leaders, have been instrumental in Park Lawn's growth story, including building strong teams within their previous areas of responsibility. In their expanded mandates, they will bring that experience to the East and West regions, supporting local leaders, sharing effective practices, and bringing decisions closer to the families Park Lawn serves.

Blevins joined Park Lawn in 2021 upon the sale of her family's business to Park Lawn. She is also the ICCFA Vice President of Internal Affairs. Moore joined Park Lawn in 2018 and has overseen the integration and subsequent operations of most businesses Park Lawn has acquired since then.

Their promotions complement several recent additions to Park Lawn's leadership team:

Jason Stabile , Chief Commercial Officer

, Chief Commercial Officer Sunil Gandhi , Chief Financial Officer

, Chief Financial Officer Andrew Bracht , Chief People Officer

, Chief People Officer Sarah Dempsey, Vice President, Marketing & Sales Enablement

These leaders bring functional expertise and perspectives shaped by hospitality, service-oriented, and consumer-facing businesses. Combined with the funeral and cemetery experience of Park Lawn's operating leaders, their expertise strengthens support for our local teams and the communities and families they serve.

Park Lawn has also commenced a search for a Chief Operating Officer to lead its Operations organization.

"I am proud to recognize Lauren and Jeff for their leadership and am excited to see them take on these expanded roles," said Markus Sturm, President of Park Lawn. "We are investing significantly in our team, promoting proven leaders from within Park Lawn, and adding experienced functional leaders with perspectives from other businesses. Together, this leadership team combines deep knowledge of our company and profession with expertise that will help us better support our field teams and the families who place their trust in us. That combination positions Park Lawn to continue growing in Canada and the United States as a preferred succession partner for owners in both countries."

About Park Lawn Corporation:

PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels and event centers throughout Canada and the United States which provide a full range of services and merchandise to fulfill the desires of individuals and families seeking to honor their loved ones. Products and services can be customized to meet the personal needs of the consumer and are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC operates in two (2) Canadian provinces and eighteen (18) U.S. states. For more information about Park Lawn Corporation, please visit our website at www.parklawncorp.com.

Contact Information:

Michael Elliott

General Counsel and Secretary

281-453-2160

info@plcorp.com

SOURCE: Park Lawn Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/park-lawn-empowers-key-leaders-to-enhance-the-family-experience-1232769