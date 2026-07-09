Park Lawn Corporation: Park Lawn Expands Presence in Oklahoma

HOUSTON, TX AND TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Park Lawn Corporation ("Park Lawn" or "PLC"), is pleased to announce that, effective June 22, 2026, it acquired substantially all of the assets of Mercer - Adams Funeral Service located in Bethany, Oklahoma ("Mercer-Adams"). This transaction further strengthens Park Lawn's presence in the Oklahoma market through the addition of one (1) stand-alone funeral home in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area.

Representing the Mercer family and former owners, Gary Mercer stated, "We are extremely pleased with our decision to entrust the future of Mercer - Adams Funeral Service to Park Lawn. We know that Park Lawn has the resources, technology, and stability necessary for our business to continue to thrive for many generations to come, and it brings us great peace of mind knowing that our legacy is secure and our community is in very capable hands."

The President of Park Lawn, Mr. Markus Sturm, commented "We are thrilled to further expand our presence in the State of Oklahoma through the strategic acquisition of the Mercer - Adams business. For decades, Mercer - Adams Funeral Service has been a pillar of the community by providing outstanding, compassionate care to the families of Bethany, Oklahoma. We are honored to have the opportunity to continue its tradition of providing excellent and caring service before, during, and after the loss of a loved one."

About Park Lawn Corporation:

PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels and event centers throughout Canada and the United States which provide a full range of services and merchandise to fulfill the desires of individuals and families seeking to honor their loved ones. Products and services can be customized to meet the personal needs of the consumer and are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC operates in two (2) Canadian provinces and eighteen (18) U.S. states. For more information about Park Lawn Corporation, please visit our website at www.parklawncorp.com.

Contact Information

Michael Elliott

General Counsel and Secretary

(281) 453-2160

SOURCE: Park Lawn Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/park-lawn-expands-presence-in-oklahoma-1188983