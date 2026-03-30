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WKN: A1H5Y5 | ISIN: CA7005632087 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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ACCESS Newswire
30.03.2026 19:50 Uhr
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Park Lawn Corporation: Park Lawn Expands Presence in Tennessee

TORONTO, ON AND HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / Park Lawn Corporation ("Park Lawn" or "PLC"), is pleased to announce that, effective today, it acquired substantially all of the assets of Arrington Funeral Directors and Crematory located in Jackson, Tennessee ("Arrington"). This transaction further strengthens Park Lawn's presence in the Tennessee market through the addition of one (1) stand-alone funeral home.

Former owner, Bob Arrington, stated "We've known and trusted the Park Lawn team for a long time, and I'm confident that they're the right partner to carry the business forward. This transaction reflects not only our strong alignment on quality service to our community, but also a shared commitment to its continued success."

"We are very pleased to further extend our presence in the State of Tennessee through the strategic acquisition of the Arrington business," said Jennifer W. Hay, Chief Executive Officer of PLC. Ms. Hay further stated, "For over three decades, the Arrington business has been a cornerstone of its community, providing trusted and compassionate care to the families it serves. We are honored to partner with Bob and Judy Arrington to continue to provide the highest level of service and care to the community, and we look forward to welcoming each member of their wonderful staff into the Park Lawn family, including the Arrington's beloved certified therapy dog, Gracie."

About Park Lawn Corporation:

PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels and event centers throughout Canada and the United States which provide a full range of services and merchandise to fulfill the desires of individuals and families seeking to honor their loved ones. Products and services can be customized to meet the personal needs of the consumer and are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC operates in two (2) Canadian provinces and eighteen (18) U.S. states. For more information about Park Lawn Corporation, please visit our website at www.parklawncorp.com.

Contact Information
Michael Elliott
General Counsel and Secretary
Two Houston Center
909 Fannin Street, Suite 2300
Houston, Texas 77010
(281) 453-2160

SOURCE: Park Lawn Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/park-lawn-expands-presence-in-tennessee-1153106

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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