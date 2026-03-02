Park Lawn Corporation: Park Lawn Expands Presence in Mississippi

TORONTO, ON and HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Park Lawn Corporation ("Park Lawn" or "PLC"), is pleased to announce that, effective today, it acquired substantially all of the assets of South Mississippi Funeral Services, LLC, comprised of a group of businesses located in southern Mississippi (collectively, "SMFS"). The SMFS acquisition significantly expands Park Lawn's footprint in the Mississippi market through the addition of twenty (20) stand-alone funeral homes and two (2) combination funeral home and cemetery properties.

"We are thrilled to expand our footprint in the State of Mississippi through the acquisition of these impressive businesses, all in furtherance of our strategic growth plan," said Jennifer W. Hay, Chief Executive Officer of PLC. Ms. Hay further commented, "The SMFS businesses have excellent reputations within their communities, and we are extremely honored to welcome each of these businesses and their outstanding staff into the Park Lawn family."

"The entire Park Lawn team has the deepest respect for John and Charlotte Pearce and the business they built," Ms. Hay added. Mr. and Mrs. Pearce expressed confidence in the transition, stating, "We believe this partnership ensures our employees and the families we serve will continue to benefit with long-term stability and a shared commitment to excellence."

This acquisition reflects PLC's ongoing commitment to partnering with respected local businesses while preserving their legacy, community relationships and high standards of care.

About Park Lawn Corporation:

PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels and event centers throughout Canada and the United States which provide a full range of services and merchandise to fulfill the desires of individuals and families seeking to honor their loved ones. Products and services can be customized to meet the personal needs of the consumer and are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC operates in two (2) Canadian provinces and eighteen (18) U.S. states. For more information about Park Lawn Corporation, please visit our website at www.parklawncorp.com.

