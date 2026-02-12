Park Lawn Corporation: Park Lawn Expands Presence in Oklahoma

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Park Lawn Corporation ("Park Lawn" or "PLC"), is pleased to announce that, effective January 12, 2026, it acquired substantially all of the assets of Vondel L. Smith & Sons Mortuaries and Crematoriums as well as Heritage Burial Park at South Lakes, all located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (collectively "Vondel"). This transaction expands Park Lawn's presence in the greater Oklahoma City market through the addition of two (2) stand-alone funeral homes and one (1) combination funeral home and cemetery property.

"We are excited to broaden our presence in the State of Oklahoma through the strategic acquisition of the Vondel businesses," said Jennifer W. Hay, Chief Executive Officer of PLC. Ms. Hay further commented, "These outstanding businesses have been deeply rooted in their communities for nearly seventy years and represent a significant addition to our existing footprint in the greater Oklahoma City area. This expansion strengthens our ability to deliver first-class funeral and cemetery services to families throughout the region. We are proud to welcome the Vondel businesses and their dedicated team into the Park Lawn family."

About Park Lawn Corporation:

PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels and event centers throughout Canada and the United States which provide a full range of services and merchandise to fulfill the desires of individuals and families seeking to honor their loved ones. Products and services can be customized to meet the personal needs of the consumer and are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC operates in two (2) Canadian provinces and eighteen (18) U.S. states. For more information about Park Lawn Corporation, please visit our website at www.parklawncorp.com.

