Freitag, 03.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Golden Cross macht sich bereit: 1.350 Goldabbaustellen, 55 Ladder-Ziele und ein historischer Volltreffer
Park Lawn Corporation: Park Lawn Expands Presence in New Mexico

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 3, 2025 / Park Lawn Corporation ("Park Lawn"), is pleased to announce the completion and opening of Taos Memorial Gardens in Taos, New Mexico. "This beautiful, two-acre greenfield cemetery is located directly adjacent to our DeVargas Funeral Home of Taos and allows us to better serve families experiencing loss by providing a comprehensive means of celebrating, remembering, and permanently memorializing their loved ones in one location," said Jennifer W. Hay, Park Lawn's Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Hay further stated, "Our team at DeVargas has enjoyed working with the leadership and community of Taos, New Mexico to develop this serene final resting place. We are thrilled that it is now open and ready to serve the Taos community."

About Park Lawn Corporation:

Park Lawn and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels and event centers throughout Canada and the United States which provide a full range of services and merchandise to fulfill the desires of individuals and families seeking to honor their loved ones. Products and services can be customized to meet the personal needs of the consumer and are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). Park Lawn operates in two (2) Canadian provinces and seventeen (17) U.S. states. For more information about Park Lawn Corporation, please visit our website at www.parklawncorp.com.

Contact Information

Daniel Millett
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 231-1462, ext. 221

SOURCE: Park Lawn Corporation



