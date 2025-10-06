Anzeige
WKN: A1H5Y5 | ISIN: CA7005632087
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
PARK LAWN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESS Newswire
06.10.2025
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Park Lawn Corp: Park Lawn Expands Presence in Georgia

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Park Lawn Corporation ("Park Lawn"), is pleased to announce that, effective today, it acquired substantially all of the assets of Atlanta Crematory located in Stone Mountain, Georgia; Cremation Society of Georgia located in Atlanta, Georgia; Wages & Sons Funeral Home located in Stone Mountain, Georgia; Wages & Sons Funeral Home Gwinnett Chapel located in Lawrenceville, Georgia; and Wages & Sons Gwinnett Chapel Crematory located in Lawrenceville, Georgia (collectively "Wages"). This transaction strengthens Park Lawn's presence in the greater Atlanta, Georgia market through the addition of two (2) stand-alone funeral homes as well as a cremation focused provider.

Former owner, Jeffrey Wages, stated, "For over 50 years, my family has been privileged to serve the greater Atlanta metro communities. As I looked to the future, it was important to find a partner who shares the same values of compassion, integrity and service. I am confident I have found that partner in Park Lawn - an organization that will honor and carry forward the Wages legacy. I look forward to seeing our dedicated staff and the families we serve continue to experience the same respect, care and commitment that have defined us for decades."

"We are excited to expand our presence in the State of Georgia through the strategic acquisition of the Wages businesses. For years, these businesses have been trusted pillars in their communities, recognized for their compassionate service and care. We are honored to partner with Jeffrey to carry this legacy forward. We warmly welcome each of the Wages businesses and their esteemed staff into the Park Lawn family, and we look forward to continuing their tradition of excellence in serving the families of the greater Atlanta area," said Jennifer W. Hay, Chief Executive Officer of Park Lawn.

About Park Lawn Corporation:

PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels and event centers throughout Canada and the United States which provide a full range of services and merchandise to fulfill the desires of individuals and families seeking to honor their loved ones. Products and services can be customized to meet the personal needs of the consumer and are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC operates in two (2) Canadian provinces and seventeen (17) U.S. states. For more information about Park Lawn Corporation, please visit our website at www.parklawncorp.com.

Contact Information

Daniel Millett
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 231-1462, ext. 221

2 St. Clair Avenue East, Suite 705, Toronto, Ontario M4T 2T5
Tel: (416) 231-1462 Fax: (416) 233-8155

SOURCE: Park Lawn Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/park-lawn-expands-presence-in-georgia-1082318

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
