Park Lawn Corporation: Park Lawn Announces Entry into the Oklahoma Market

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Park Lawn Corporation ("Park Lawn" or "PLC"), is pleased to announce that, effective December 1st, it acquired substantially all of the assets of Service Group of Oklahoma (collectively "SGOK"), a group of businesses consisting of eight stand-alone funeral homes with locations spanning the greater Oklahoma City market.

"Entering Oklahoma marks an exciting milestone in our growth strategy. These eight locations have deep ties to the communities they serve, and we're proud to support their continued tradition of excellence," said Jennifer W. Hay, Chief Executive Officer of PLC. Ms. Hay continued, "We are pleased to welcome Chad Vice, John Davenport and the entire SGOK team to Park Lawn. Their passion, expertise and commitment to service make them an outstanding addition to our organization."

About Park Lawn Corporation:

PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels and event centers throughout Canada and the United States which provide a full range of services and merchandise to fulfill the desires of individuals and families seeking to honor their loved ones. Products and services can be customized to meet the personal needs of the consumer and are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC operates in two (2) Canadian provinces and eighteen (18) U.S. states. For more information about Park Lawn Corporation, please visit our website at www.parklawncorp.com.

Contact Information

Michael Elliott

General Counsel and Secretary

281-453-2160

SOURCE: Park Lawn Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/park-lawn-announces-entry-into-the-oklahoma-market-1116887