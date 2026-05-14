Park Lawn Corporation: Park Lawn Expands Presence in Oklahoma

HOUSTON, TX AND TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Park Lawn Corporation ("Park Lawn" or "PLC"), is pleased to announce that, effective April 27, 2026, it acquired substantially all of the assets of Palmer Marler Funeral Homes located in Cushing, Perkins, and Oilton, Oklahoma (collectively "Palmer Marler"). This transaction further strengthens Park Lawn's presence in the Oklahoma market through the addition of three (3) stand-alone funeral homes.

Mr. Riley Castor, former owner, stated "Watching these businesses grow and thrive in their communities has been the journey of a lifetime. I'm extremely happy to have secured their future with Park Lawn and am eager to continue contributing to our shared success as we move forward."

Mr. Markus Sturm, President of PLC, added "We are thrilled to increase our operations in the State of Oklahoma through the strategic acquisition of the Palmer Marler businesses. These businesses have provided outstanding service to their communities for many years, and we are very pleased to welcome each of the Palmer Marler businesses and their esteemed staff members into the Park Lawn family."

About Park Lawn Corporation:

PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels and event centers throughout Canada and the United States which provide a full range of services and merchandise to fulfill the desires of individuals and families seeking to honor their loved ones. Products and services can be customized to meet the personal needs of the consumer and are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC operates in two (2) Canadian provinces and eighteen (18) U.S. states. For more information about Park Lawn Corporation, please visit our website at www.parklawncorp.com.

Contact Information

Michael Elliott

General Counsel

Two Houston Center

909 Fannin Street, Suite 2300

Houston, Texas 77010

(281) 453-2160

SOURCE: Park Lawn Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/park-lawn-expands-presence-in-oklahoma-1166984