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WKN: A1H5Y5 | ISIN: CA7005632087 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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PARK LAWN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESS Newswire
11.06.2026 23:14 Uhr
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Park Lawn Corporation: Park Lawn Expands Presence in Oklahoma

HOUSTON, TX AND TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Park Lawn Corporation ("Park Lawn" or "PLC"), is pleased to announce that, effective June 1, 2026, it acquired substantially all of the assets of Strode Funeral Home and Cremation located in Stillwater, Oklahoma ("Strode"). This transaction further enhances Park Lawn's presence in the Oklahoma market through the addition of one (1) stand-alone funeral home.

The former owner of Strode, Mr. Raymond May, stated "I am excited to join forces with Park Lawn, because I know this partnership will provide incredible opportunities for my staff and for my community while also ensuring that my commitment to celebrating life will outlive my own lifetime."

"We are very pleased to further expand our presence in the State of Oklahoma through the strategic acquisition of the Strode business," said Mr. Markus Sturm, President of PLC. Mr. Sturm went on to state, "Strode Funeral Home has provided outstanding service to the Stillwater community nearly since the inception of the community itself, and we are honored to welcome the business into the Park Lawn family. We will continue to build upon the wonderful legacy that Mr. May and Strode's founding members established since its opening in the late 1800's."

About Park Lawn Corporation:

PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels and event centers throughout Canada and the United States which provide a full range of services and merchandise to fulfill the desires of individuals and families seeking to honor their loved ones. Products and services can be customized to meet the personal needs of the consumer and are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC operates in two (2) Canadian provinces and eighteen (18) U.S. states. For more information about Park Lawn Corporation, please visit our website at www.parklawncorp.com.

Contact Information

Michael Elliott
General Counsel and Secretary
(281) 453-2160

SOURCE: Park Lawn Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/park-lawn-expands-presence-in-oklahoma-1176314

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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