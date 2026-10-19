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WKN: A1H5Y5 | ISIN: CA7005632087 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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PARK LAWN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESS Newswire
19.10.2026 21:14 Uhr
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Park Lawn Corporation Acquires Honquest Family Funeral Homes

HOUSTON, TX AND TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / Park Lawn Corporation ("Park Lawn") today announced that it has acquired substantially all of the assets of Honquest Family Funeral Homes ("Honquest"), which operates two funeral homes in Loves Park and Roscoe, Illinois. The acquisition strengthens Park Lawn's presence in Illinois.

Timothy Honquest, former owner of Honquest, said "After building Honquest Family Funeral Homes from the ground up, I'm proud to see the business enter its next chapter with Park Lawn. I'm confident in their commitment to our families, our team, and the community we've served for more than 30 years."

"We're pleased to welcome the Honquest team to Park Lawn," said Markus Sturm, President of Park Lawn. "We look forward to building on the tradition Tim and his team have established in the community."

About Park Lawn Corporation:

Park Lawn and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels and event centers throughout Canada and the United States which provide a full range of services and merchandise to fulfill the desires of individuals and families seeking to honor their loved ones. Products and services can be customized to meet the personal needs of the consumer and are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). Park Lawn operates in two (2) Canadian provinces and eighteen (18) U.S. states. For more information about Park Lawn Corporation, please visit our website at www.parklawncorp.com.

Contact Information

Michael Elliott
General Counsel and Secretary
(281) 453-2160

SOURCE: Park Lawn Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/park-lawn-corporation-acquires-honquest-family-funeral-homes-1238607

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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