Regulatory News:

SEMCO Technologies (ISIN: FR0014010H01; Ticker: ALSEM), a company specializing in the design and manufacture of strategic components for the production of semiconductors, today announces the initiation of coverage by Berenberg, a European brokerage and investment banking firm.

In its initiation report entitled "Chuck-full of upside", Berenberg initiates coverage of SEMCO Technologies with a Buy recommendation and a €68.0 price target1

About SEMCO Technologies

SEMCO Technologies is a French company specializing in the design and manufacture of components essential to the production of next-generation semiconductors, electrostatic chucks (eChucks). With 30 years of expertise and unique technological know-how, SEMCO Technologies designs high-tech, custom-made eChucks, distinguishing itself from generalist manufacturers by its ability to meet the most demanding market requirements. Founded in 1986 in Montpellier, it became a wholly owned subsidiary of ECM Group in 2016, a family-owned group and world leader in the manufacture of equipment for the treatment and transformation of materials. SEMCO Technologies generated revenue of €34.7 million as of December 31, 2025.

For more information: https://www.semco-tech.com/en/

1 This information does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe for, securities in France, Europe, the United States or any other country. SEMCO Technologies and Berenberg have entered into an agreement for the provision and distribution of financial research services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261005979675/en/

Contacts:

SEMCO Technologies

Florian GIRAUDET

Tel: 04 67 99 47 47

presse@semco-tech.com

Investor Relations

NewCap

Mathilde Bohin

Alban Dufumier

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tel: 01 44 71 94 94

semcotech@newcap.eu

Media Relations

NewCap

Nicolas Mérigeau

Tel: 01 44 71 94 94

semcotech@newcap.eu