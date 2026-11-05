Regulatory News:

SEMCO Technologies (ISIN: FR0014010H01; Ticker: ALSEM), a company specializing in the design and manufacture of strategic components for the production of semiconductors, today announces the launch of a share buyback programme.

Pursuant to the authorisation granted by the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 29 June 2026, SEMCO Technologies has decided to implement a share buyback programme. The repurchased shares are intended to be cancelled1

The programme will involve a maximum amount of €1,000,000. Share purchases are expected to begin on 5 November 2026 and continue until 31 December 2026 at the latest.

Shares may be purchased at any time and by any means, including through block trades, on the Euronext Paris regulated market, in compliance with applicable regulations.

To this end, SEMCO Technologies has appointed CIC, acting as an investment services provider, to purchase its own shares on the market, in accordance with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

A description of the main characteristics of the share buyback programme is available on the SEMCO Technologies website (https://www.semco-tech-finances.com/index.php/fr/documentation/autres-informations-reglementees), on the "Other AMF regulated information" page (French only) of the "Investors" section.

The programme is being carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) and its delegated regulation.

About SEMCO Technologies

SEMCO Technologies is a French company specializing in the design and manufacture of components essential to the production of next-generation semiconductors, electrostatic chucks (eChucks). With 30 years of expertise and unique technological know-how, SEMCO Technologies designs high-tech, custom-made eChucks, distinguishing itself from generalist manufacturers by its ability to meet the most demanding market requirements. Founded in 1986 in Montpellier, it became a wholly owned subsidiary of ECM Group in 2016, a family-owned group and world leader in the manufacture of equipment for the treatment and transformation of materials. SEMCO Technologies generated revenue of €34.7 million as of December 31, 2025.

For more information: https://www.semco-tech.com/en/

1 A share buyback programme aimed at cancelling the repurchased shares enables a company to reduce the number of shares comprising its share capital. This transaction forms part of an approach to optimising its financial structure and managing its share capital, while mechanically increasing the relative ownership interest of shareholders who retain their shares.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261105495763/en/

Contacts:

SEMCO Technologies

Florian GIRAUDET

Tel: 04 67 99 47 47

presse@semco-tech.com

Investor Relations

NewCap

Mathilde Bohin

Alban Dufumier

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tel: 01 44 71 94 94

semcotech@newcap.eu

Media Relations

NewCap

Nicolas Mérigeau

Tel: 01 44 71 94 94

semcotech@newcap.eu