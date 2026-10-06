Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - Pelican AI Corp. (CSE: PEL) ("Pelican" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Nino Di Teodoro to its board of directors, effective October 1, 2026. Nino Di Teodoro will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

"Since stepping into the role of Chief Executive Officer, Nino has brought more than two decades of leadership across payments, fraud and financial crime compliance, including senior roles at Symcor, TD Bank Group and CIBC," said Daren Trousdell, Executive Chairman of Pelican. "Adding him to the board brings the leader responsible for executing our strategy into the boardroom, and we look forward to his contributions as we continue to serve our financial institution customers."

About Pelican

Pelican is a financial technology company providing artificial intelligence-powered solutions for payments, financial crime compliance and trade finance. With more than 30 years of proprietary AI expertise, Pelican's technology is trusted by major financial institutions across more than 55 countries and has processed more than 2 billion transactions representing approximately $10 trillion in value. Pelican's technology uses artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to help financial institutions automate payment processing, improve straight-through processing, strengthen financial crime compliance and modernize transaction banking infrastructure. Its solutions include Pelican Payments, Pelican Secure and AI-powered trade finance applications.

Pelican is involved in ongoing litigation. Readers are directed to the the disclosure in "Item 23 - Legal Proceedings and Regulatory Actions" and "Item 21 - Risk Factors" in the Company's CSE Form 2A Listing Statement is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for further details.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business plans, objectives and anticipated future developments. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

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