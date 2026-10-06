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WKN: A1H5UL | ISIN: LU0569974404 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AA
Tradegate
06.10.26 | 08:24
42,260 Euro
-1,12 % -0,480
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
Belgien 20
1-Jahres-Chart
APERAM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APERAM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,52042,34008:38
41,80042,06008:38
Dow Jones News
06.10.2026 08:03 Uhr
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Aperam update on Q3 2026 market & financial trends

DJ Aperam update on Q3 2026 market & financial trends 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Aperam update on Q3 2026 market & financial trends 
06-Oct-2026 / 07:28 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Aperam Update on Q3 2026 market & financial trends 

Luxembourg, 6 October 2026 (7:30 CEST) - Aperam issues the following update before entering its quiet period ahead of 
the upcoming Q3 2026 quarterly results announcement on 6 November 2026 to remind market participants of the standing 
guidance, earnings drivers and events that should be considered. 

Q3 2026 outlook 
 
Aperam confirms the Q3 2026 outlook, as specified in the Q2 2026 presentation, the management podcast and the 
conference call on 31 July 2026: 
 
   -- Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2026 is expected lower compared to Q2 (EUR130m), but slightly above Q1 (EUR90m) 
 
   -- Brazil continues to see seasonally strong activity partially offsetting lower seasonal demand in Europe 
  across Stainless, Recycling and Services & Solutions 
   -- Scheduled annual maintenance in Alloys took place 
   -- No additional support from valuation effects 
   -- Net Financial Debt is expected to remain flat at quarter-end and on track to keep year-end net debt below 
  2025 levels 
The Aperam-compiled consensus for Q3 2026 adjusted EBITDA stands at EUR113m (average). 
 
Consensus is updated and published at: https://www.aperam.com/investors/news-contacts/results 

Current trading 
 
   -- European climate: Underlying demand remains unchanged at a low level in Q3 2026 and current order books 
  show no noticeable improvement. 
   -- Regional trends: Europe is coming back from its summer vacation season while Brazil softens after the 
  seasonally strong quarter. 
   -- Alloys & Specialties is operating at full readiness after the annual summer maintenance to fulfill orders 
  and respond to the strong demand especially in LNG, electrical & electronics and aerospace. 
   -- Regulatory Frameworks: While CBAM is ramping up slowly over the next few years, trade defense measures in 
  Europe took effect on 1 July 2026. Significant pull-forward benefits were realized in H1 2026 already. 
  Consequently, Q3 impact was limited based on seasonally low volumes. 
  
 
Other points 
 
   -- Diverse geopolitical uncertainties are also driving energy price increases. Consequently, elevated energy 
  costs are expected to weigh on EBITDA by approximately EUR20m per quarter. 
   -- Leadership Journey Phase 6 was launched at the beginning of 2026, focusing on value growth by leveraging 
  Aperam's integrated value chain and innovation with expected gains of EUR 150m from 2026 to 2028. H1 2026 has 
  already delivered a contribution of EUR38m, with further gains expected to materialize in Q3 2026. 
    
Please note that forward guidance for adjusted EBITDA, cash flow and net debt is always provided on stable commodity 
price assumptions. Accordingly, these projections do not account for potential impacts from ongoing fluctuations in 
energy prices. 

Commodity prices & FX 
 
monthly average                 JUN 26    JUL 26    AUG 26    SEP 26 
 
Nickel LME             USD/t    16,088    17,064    16,701    15,738 
 
Ferrochrome            USD/t    2,372     2,384     2,351     2,294 
 
EU Stainless Scrap         USD/t    1,558     1,509     1,531     1,491 
 
EU Stainless CR 2mm 304      USD/t    2,956     2,983     2,968     2,880 
 
USD/EUR              x      1.14     1.15     1.16     1.13 
 
USD/BRL 
Source: Bloomberg, LME, CRU 
                  x      5.16     5.07     5.19     5.17 
The Q3 2026 financial performance will be published before the market opens on Friday, 6 November 2026. 

Aperam management will host a conference call for members of the investment community to discuss the 
Q3 2026 financial performance on 6 November 2026 at 14:00 CET.

Financial Calendar

Earnings

Friday, 6 November 2026 Q3/9M 2026 results

Capital Markets Day

Wednesday, 18 November 2026 Paris

Forward Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking information and statements about Aperam SA and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "target" or similar expressions. Although Aperam's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Aperam's securities are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Aperam, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in Aperam's filings with the Luxembourg Stock Market Authority for the Financial Markets (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier). The information is valid only at the time of release and Aperam does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements on the basis of new information, future events, subject to applicable regulation.

Contact

Investor Relations / Roberta de Aguiar Faria: IR@aperam.com Communication / Ana Escobedo Conover: communications@aperam.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2410728 06-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2410728&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 06, 2026 01:28 ET (05:28 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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