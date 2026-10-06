DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 06-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 October 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 5^th October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext London Stock Dublin Exchange Number of ordinary shares 70,000 30,000 purchased Highest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.6700 GBP2.2550 share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.6200 GBP2.2200 share) Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.6445 GBP2.2409 (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 626,029,167 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,087 2.6450 XDUB 08:24:35 00031023889TRDU0 2,129 2.6550 XDUB 08:46:43 00031023925TRDU0 134 2.6600 XDUB 09:05:20 00031023964TRDU0 2,183 2.6600 XDUB 09:06:28 00031023965TRDU0 1,905 2.6700 XDUB 09:26:16 00031024021TRDU0 2,871 2.6650 XDUB 09:34:15 00031024028TRDU0 851 2.6650 XDUB 09:34:15 00031024029TRDU0 1,889 2.6550 XDUB 09:47:09 00031024086TRDU0 1,840 2.6600 XDUB 10:41:28 00031024554TRDU0 1,936 2.6550 XDUB 10:43:06 00031024572TRDU0 206 2.6550 XDUB 11:24:52 00031024685TRDU0 135 2.6550 XDUB 11:27:14 00031024689TRDU0 1,140 2.6550 XDUB 11:27:14 00031024690TRDU0 720 2.6550 XDUB 11:27:14 00031024691TRDU0 5,722 2.6550 XDUB 11:54:53 00031024789TRDU0 2,211 2.6550 XDUB 12:54:40 00031024993TRDU0 2,022 2.6550 XDUB 13:16:23 00031025068TRDU0 3,197 2.6500 XDUB 13:25:26 00031025116TRDU0 565 2.6500 XDUB 13:25:26 00031025117TRDU0 890 2.6500 XDUB 14:02:05 00031025246TRDU0 854 2.6500 XDUB 14:02:05 00031025247TRDU0 250 2.6500 XDUB 14:02:05 00031025248TRDU0 190 2.6500 XDUB 14:16:18 00031025308TRDU0 1,700 2.6500 XDUB 14:16:18 00031025309TRDU0 259 2.6500 XDUB 14:16:18 00031025310TRDU0 2,295 2.6400 XDUB 14:24:45 00031025353TRDU0 2,274 2.6350 XDUB 14:25:26 00031025362TRDU0 2,032 2.6200 XDUB 14:45:41 00031025634TRDU0 2,032 2.6200 XDUB 14:45:41 00031025635TRDU0 1,625 2.6200 XDUB 14:45:41 00031025636TRDU0 1,834 2.6250 XDUB 15:09:05 00031025820TRDU0 2,058 2.6400 XDUB 15:21:12 00031025901TRDU0 1,879 2.6350 XDUB 15:29:03 00031025950TRDU0 1,826 2.6350 XDUB 15:29:03 00031025951TRDU0 1,961 2.6350 XDUB 15:34:22 00031025998TRDU0 1,877 2.6350 XDUB 15:55:19 00031026079TRDU0 1,967 2.6300 XDUB 15:58:49 00031026093TRDU0 3,668 2.6350 XDUB 16:19:08 00031026225TRDU0 1,325 2.6300 XDUB 16:19:12 00031026226TRDU0 901 2.6300 XDUB 16:19:12 00031026227TRDU0 471 2.6300 XDUB 16:21:42 00031026241TRDU0 2,089 2.6300 XDUB 16:22:51 00031026249TRDU0

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,688 2.2450 XLON 08:22:25 00031023888TRDU0 145 2.2550 XLON 09:46:11 00031024080TRDU0 1,577 2.2550 XLON 09:47:06 00031024084TRDU0 1,790 2.2550 XLON 09:47:06 00031024085TRDU0 51 2.2500 XLON 10:59:20 00031024610TRDU0 1,737 2.2500 XLON 11:17:30 00031024666TRDU0 1,846 2.2500 XLON 11:17:30 00031024667TRDU0 1,850 2.2500 XLON 13:08:05 00031025038TRDU0 1,796 2.2450 XLON 13:13:03 00031025061TRDU0 1,723 2.2450 XLON 14:17:45 00031025322TRDU0 1,837 2.2400 XLON 14:20:18 00031025333TRDU0 1,710 2.2400 XLON 14:20:18 00031025334TRDU0 250 2.2300 XLON 14:35:31 00031025570TRDU0 1,614 2.2300 XLON 14:35:31 00031025571TRDU0 1,742 2.2200 XLON 15:05:03 00031025785TRDU0 1,954 2.2350 XLON 15:29:03 00031025948TRDU0 1,783 2.2350 XLON 15:29:03 00031025949TRDU0 1,737 2.2300 XLON 15:58:49 00031026092TRDU0 2,422 2.2350 XLON 16:24:25 00031026255TRDU0 723 2.2350 XLON 16:24:25 00031026256TRDU0 25 2.2350 XLON 16:24:25 00031026257TRDU0

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ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 445483 EQS News ID: 2410700 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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October 06, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)