

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings PLC (RY4C.DE, RYA.L, RYA.IR) has confirmed that it fully complied with European Union ownership and control requirements, adding that it will strongly oppose the contrived claim of the European Network Airlines Association, or ENAA, which seeks to ground Ryanair by suspending its air operating license.



'ENAA (a lobbying group led by Lufthansa and Air France/KLM and their subsidiary airlines), whose members cannot compete with Ryanair's low fares, is instead trying to misuse the EU ownership and control rules via the Irish High Court to restrict competition and choice for EU air travel,' Ryanair said in a statement.



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