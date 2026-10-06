ROCHE BOBOIS: MONTHLY NEWSLETTER AUGUST 2026

Roche Bobois, the global leader in the high-end furniture market and the epitome of the French Art de Vivre, publishes its latest news every month.

AUGUST 2026

LATEST NEWS

RELOCATION OF ROCHE BOBOIS ATLANTA SHOWROOM (DIRECTLY OPERATED STORE)

Roche Bobois continues to expand its U.S. network with the relocation of its Atlanta showroom to Buckhead Village in Atlanta, Georgia, one of the city's premier destinations for luxury shopping and lifestyle.

Strategically located along a high-traffic thoroughfare and surrounded by prestigious luxury brands, the new 4,300-square-foot showroom provides Roche Bobois with enhanced visibility among a high-spending clientele.

This opening marks another step in strengthening Roche Bobois' presence in the U.S. market.

OTHER NEWS

"LION'S CORNER ROCHE BOBOIS" IN LISBON

To celebrate the 120th anniversary of Sporting Clube de Portugal, Roche Bobois was selected to design two new spaces within José Alvalade XXI Stadium, the club's official home in Lisbon.

As part of this collaboration, Roche Bobois designed the "Lion's Corner Roche Bobois," a lounge space spanning approximately 3,000 square feet, as well as an exclusive space within the official Sporting CP Museum.

Nearly 150 of the brand's most iconic pieces are showcased throughout the spaces, upholstered in the club's distinctive colors, celebrating one of Portugal's most iconic sports institutions.

This collaboration offers a unique opportunity to bring together the world of sports and design, creating an exceptional experience for visitors.

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 339 directly operated stores and franchises (at 31 December 2025) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Joana Vasconcelos, Bruno Moinard, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Patrick Norguet, Kenzo Takada and Bina Baitel and Jiang Qiong Er,..) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2025 retail sales of €564 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €473 million and Cuir Center €91 million. Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2025 amounted to €402.5 million.

For more information, please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

Actus Finance & Communication

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Anne-Pauline Petureaux

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Press relations

Serena BONI

sboni@actus.fr / +33 (0)6 19 37 55 31

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