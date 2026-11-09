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WKN: A2JQRU | ISIN: FR0013344173 | Ticker-Symbol: 5RO
Stuttgart
09.11.26 | 09:05
15,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCHE BOBOIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCHE BOBOIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,50016,20009:22
Actusnews Wire
09.11.2026 08:53 Uhr
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ROCHE BOBOIS: MONTHLY NEWSLETTER NOVEMBER 2026

Roche Bobois, the global leader in the high-end furniture market and the epitome of the French Art de Vivre, publishes its latest news every month.

LATEST NEWS

LAUNCH OF THE OVALIA ARMCHAIR - ROCHE BOBOIS CASABLANCA (FRANCHISED STORE)

Roche Bobois Morocco hosted a gala evening at Villa Casablanca to celebrate the launch of the Ovalia armchair, an iconic design piece originally conceived by Danish designer Henrik Thor-Larsen and reimagined by Roche Bobois.

The event brought together clients, partners, prominent local figures, and media representatives for an immersive experience featuring a scenography specially designed for the occasion.

The event reflects Roche Bobois Morocco's commitment, alongside its shareholders, Mr. Amine and Mr. Othman Benkirane, to further strengthening the brand's presence and visibility in this country, with additional locations in Rabat and Marrakech.

OTHER NEWS

GENOA INTERNATIONAL BOAT SHOW 2026

Roche Bobois is renewing its partnership with the Genoa International Boat Show. As a major event in the world of yachting, the show brings together boatbuilders, marine equipment manufacturers, designers, institutions, and international boating enthusiasts.

Roche Bobois designs the Business Lounge and its terrace, which offers spectacular views of the marina. This year, the outdoor collection, including the iconic Mah Jong sofa, is also featured in the Yacht & Superyacht area, offering international visitors a unique experience of the French Art de Vivre.

CSIO BARCELONA 2026

Roche Bobois was selected by the Real Club de Polo de Barcelona to take part in CSIO Barcelona 2026, a prestigious historic equestrian event that brings together the world's top show jumping athletes each year.

For the occasion, Roche Bobois designed and furnished the VIP area of the club's Olympia Lounge, a dedicated space for networking and interviews. A unique opportunity to bring the worlds of sport and design together, offering visitors an exceptional experience.

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 331 directly operated and franchise stores marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Joana Vasconcelos, Bruno Moinard, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Patrick Norguet, Kenzo Takada and Bina Baitel and Jiang Qiong Er,..) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2025 retail sales of €564 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €473 million and Cuir Center €91 million. Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2025 amounted to €402.5 million.

More information at www.finance-roche-bobois.com

Actus Finance & Communication

Investor relations

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

apetureaux@actus.fr / +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

Press relations

Serena BONI

sboni@actus.fr / +33 (0)6 19 37 55 31

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