CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD OF ROCHE BOBOIS SA

Paris, November 3, 2026

Following the resignations of Mr. Denis Terrien and Ms. Lan Cittadini Cesi from their positions as members of the Supervisory Board on October 15 and October 27, 2026, respectively, the Supervisory Board of Roche Bobois SA, at its meeting held on November 2, 2026, acknowledged that it now comprises seven members.

The Supervisory Board considers that this composition enables it to continue to fully discharge its responsibilities within an effective framework suited to the needs of the Company.

The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Denis Terrien and Ms. Lan Cittadini Cesi for their contributions to its work since their appointments.

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 336 directly operated and franchise stores (at 30 September 2026) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Joana Vasconcelos, Bruno Moinard, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Patrick Norguet, Kenzo Takada and Bina Baitel and Jiang Qiong Er,..) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2025 retail sales of €564 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €473 million and Cuir Center €91 million. Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2025 amounted to €402.5 million.

For more information please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

CONTACT

Actus Finance - Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Investor Relations

Tel.: 01 53 67 36 72 / apetureaux@actus.fr

Actus Finance - Serena BONI

Press Relations

Phone: 06 19 37 55 31/ sboni@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mmubYpicZpeUx2tyZchnmGFlbWmVxmjHaGTIl2lvZJbKnHFjmJtmbpiSamlilmxt

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:Download the PDF