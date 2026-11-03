CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD OF ROCHE BOBOIS SA

Paris, November 3, 2026
Following the resignations of Mr. Denis Terrien and Ms. Lan Cittadini Cesi from their positions as members of the Supervisory Board on October 15 and October 27, 2026, respectively, the Supervisory Board of Roche Bobois SA, at its meeting held on November 2, 2026, acknowledged that it now comprises seven members.
The Supervisory Board considers that this composition enables it to continue to fully discharge its responsibilities within an effective framework suited to the needs of the Company.
The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Denis Terrien and Ms. Lan Cittadini Cesi for their contributions to its work since their appointments.
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