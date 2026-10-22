ROCHE BOBOIS: 9-MONTH REVENUE: EUR 274.2 M, IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS - OUTLOOK CONFIRMED

Paris, October 22, 2026

Roche Bobois SA (ISIN: FR0013344173 - Ticker Symbol: RBO), the global benchmark in high-end home furnishings and French Art de Vivre, reports its Q3 2026 revenue.

Revenue for Q3 2026 stood at €86.5 million, down 7.3% at current exchange rate compared with Q3 2025, in line with previous quarters' trend, against a backdrop of continued overall economic uncertainty. Nine-month revenue amounted to €274.2million, down 8.4% compared with the same period last year, in line with the Group's expectations.

In terms of retail sales, those from directly operated stores amounted to €73.2 million in Q3 2026, down 6.8% compared with Q3 2025 (-7.5% at constant exchange rates).

Nine-month retail sales from directly operated stores amounted to €240.3 million, down 8.2% at current exchange rates (-6.9% at constant exchange rates), in line with the trend announced at the end of August[1]and slightly improving compared to end-June 2026 (which was down 8.8% at current exchange rates and 6.6% at constant exchange rates). The cumulative retail sales ( franchised stores included and all brands combined ) follow the same trend, reaching €381.2 million for the 9-month ending September 2026 (down 8.3% at current exchange rates and -7.3% at constant exchange rates).

The Group confirms its outlook for the second part of the year, namely revenue and EBITDA in H2 expected to be broadly in line with H1 2026 levels (for reference, H1 2026 revenue amounted to €187.8 million and EBITDA at

€31.4 million).

Revenue

(unaudited - €m) 2025 2026 Change at

current exchange rates (%) Change at

constant exchange rates (%) H1 206.2 187.8 -8.9% -7.3% Q3 93.2 86.5 -7.3% -7.9% 9-month 299.5 274.2 -8.4% -7.4%

Detailed information on revenue by region is available in the appendices. Note that Roche Bobois communicates both revenue (stemming from effective deliveries by its directly operated stores and from royalties and commission fees) and retail sales (stemming from pre-tax order intake by the network of directly operated stores and franchises for its two brands). The retail sales provide an indication of store activity and help anticipate revenue in the coming months.

Q3 2026 & 9M 2026 REVENUE

Q3 2026 revenue stood at €86.5 million, down 7.3% compared to Q3 2025, in line with previous quarters trend. At constant currency, the revenue decreased by 7.9%. Revenue breakdown is as follows:

In France, revenue for Roche Bobois brand totaled €18.0 million, down 15.2% compared with the same period last year, against a backdrop of continued economic uncertainty weighing on the premium market. Meanwhile, Cuir Center continues to demonstrate the strength of its business model in the mid-market segment, with revenue remaining stable at €10.2 million.

revenue for Roche Bobois brand totaled €18.0 million, down 15.2% compared with the same period last year, against a backdrop of continued economic uncertainty weighing on the premium market. Meanwhile, continues to demonstrate the strength of its business model in the mid-market segment, with revenue remaining stable at €10.2 million. Revenue in United States / Canada region improved slightly to €33.2 million in Q3 2026 (+1.0% at current exchange rates and -0.2% at constant exchange rates), driven by good momentum in Canada.

improved slightly to €33.2 million in Q3 2026 (+1.0% at current exchange rates and -0.2% at constant exchange rates), driven by good momentum in Canada. Europe (excluding France) follows the same trend as France, with revenue of €20.3 million (-13.2% at current exchange rates and -13.8% at constant exchange rates).

follows the same trend as France, with revenue of €20.3 million (-13.2% at current exchange rates and -13.8% at constant exchange rates). Finally, the Overseas region posted revenue of 3.9 million (compared with €4.8 million in the same period last year), partly attributable to temporary delays in container deliveries, which have now been resolved.

For the first nine months of the year, Roche Bobois SA revenue amounted to € 274.2 million, compared with € 299.5 million a year earlier (down 8.4% at current exchange rates and -7.4% at constant exchange rates).

RETAIL SALES

In Q3 2026, retail sales from directly operated stores stood at €73.2 million, down 6.8% compared with Q3 2025 at current exchange rates (- 7.5% at constant exchange rates).

In France , Cuir Center continued to deliver double-digit growth (+10.8%), driven by good momentum in August and September, partially offsetting the decline at Roche Bobois France (-18.7%) in an environment that remains challenging.

, continued to deliver double-digit growth (+10.8%), driven by good momentum in August and September, partially offsetting the decline at (-18.7%) in an environment that remains challenging. Roche Bobois Europe stabilized at €22.1 million in Q3 2026.

stabilized at €22.1 million in Q3 2026. In the United States / Canada region, retail sales from directly operated stores amounted to €26.3 million

(down 8.0% at current exchange rates and - 9.1% at constant exchange rates), with stronger performance in Canada.

region, retail sales from directly operated stores amounted to €26.3 million (down 8.0% at current exchange rates and - 9.1% at constant exchange rates), with stronger performance in Canada. Retail sales from the three stores in China (in Beijing and Shanghai) amounted to €1.4 million over the quarter (directly operated stores, excluding the purchase and resale of goods to Chinese sub-franchisees). These volumes remain still relatively small at Group level.

Cumulative retail sales from directly operated stores (Cuir Center and Roche Bobois brands) amounted to €240.3 million at the end of September 2026 compared with €261.7 million a year earlier (down 8.2% at current exchange rates and -6.9% at constant exchange rates). The cumulative retail sales ( franchised stores and all brands combined ) follow the same trend and amounted to €381.2 million as of the end of September 2026 (down 8.3% at current exchange rates and - 7.3% at constant exchange rates).

OUTLOOK CONFIRMED

As of September 30, 2026, the Group's order backlog[2] amounted to €118.0 million (versus €127.9 million as of September 30, 2025).

Given the business trend, the Group confirms its outlook for the second part of the year, namely revenue and EBITDA in H2 expected to be broadly in line with H1 2026 levels (for reference, H1 2026 revenue amounted to €187.8 million and EBITDA to €31.4 million).

The Group notes that the events of October 17 in France had a very limited impact on its overall operations, with disruptions mainly confined to Paris. Only one store sustained property damage and has since reopened. As of today, the Group's overall operations have remained largely unaffected.

Regarding expansion of the network, Roche Bobois SA relocated its store in Atlanta (United States) in July 2026 and recently opened a directly operated store in Porto (Portugal). By the end of 2026, the Group also plans to open a directly operated store in Luxembourg as well as franchises stores in Mexico and in France for Cuir Center.

As of September 30, 2026, Roche Bobois SA had a total of 336 stores, including 150 directly operated stores, comprising 261 Roche Bobois stores and 75 Cuir Center[3].

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 336 directly operated and franchise stores (at 30 September 2026) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Joana Vasconcelos, Bruno Moinard, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Patrick Norguet, Kenzo Takada and Bina Baitel and Jiang Qiong Er,..) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2025 retail sales of €564 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €473 million and Cuir Center €91 million. Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2025 amounted to €402.5 million.

For more information please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

CONTACT

Actus Finance - Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Investor Relations

Tel.: 01 53 67 36 72 / apetureaux@actus.fr

Actus Finance - Serena BONI

Press Relations

Phone: 06 19 37 55 31/ sboni@actus.fr

APPENDICES

Revenues per region and brand (unaudited - €m) Q3

2025 Q3

2026 Change at current exchange rates (%) Change at constant exchange rates (%) Roche Bobois France 21.2 18.0 -15.2% -15.2% Roche Bobois US/Canada 32.9 33.2 +1.0% -0.2% Roche Bobois Europe (excl. France) 23.4 20.3 -13.2% -13.,8% Roche Bobois Other (overseas) 4.8 3.9 -18.1% -21.0% Cuir Center 10.2 10.2 +0.3% +0.3% Corporate 0.8 0.8 +3.9% +3.9% TOTAL 93.2 86.5 -7.3% -7.9%

Revenues per region and brand (unaudited - €m) 9 months

2025 9 months

2026 Change at current exchange rates (%) Change at

constant exchange rates (%) Roche Bobois France 79.0 72.0 -8.9% -8.9% Roche Bobois US/Canada 96.7 90.0 -6.9% -3.6% Roche Bobois Europe (excl. France) 74.6 63.4 -15.0% -15.2% Roche Bobois Other (overseas) 14.1 12.4 -11.6% -12.5% Cuir Center 32.2 33.7 +4.6% +4.6% Corporate 2.8 2.,7 -4.0% -4.0% TOTAL 299.5 274.2 -8.4% -7.4%

Reconciliation between Retail sales/Revenue (€m)

9-months 2026 retail sales 381.2 Franchise retail sales -140.9 Logistics intermediary activity in China +3.5 Impact of the pace of orders and deliveries -0.4 Royalties +7.1 Other services +23.8 9-month 2026 revenue 274.2

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements do not constitute guarantees regarding the future performance of Roche Bobois SA. This forward-looking information covers the future outlook, growth and commercial strategy of Roche Bobois SA and is based on the analysis of future result forecasts and estimates of amounts that cannot yet be determined. By nature, forward-looking information involves risks and uncertainties, as it relates to events and depends on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Roche Bobois SA draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements provide no guarantee of future performance and that its actual financial position, results and cash flow, as well as changes in the sector in which Roche Bobois operates, may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. Moreover, even if Roche Bobois' financial position, results, cash flow and changes in the sector in which Roche Bobois SA operates were to be in accordance with the forward-looking information contained in this document, these results or changes may not be a reliable indicator of Roche Bobois SA's future results or developments. A description of events that could have a material adverse effect on the business, finances or results of ROCHE BOBOIS SA, or on its ability to achieve its objectives, is set out in the "Risk Factors" section of the Universal Registration Document (URD).

GLOSSARY

Current EBITDA: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation. It designates the Group's pre-tax profit before interest, depreciation and amortisation of fixed assets (but after depreciation of stocks and receivables), store opening costs, expenses for payments in shares, including the associated social charges.

[1] See press release as of September 10,2026

[2] Order backlog for the Group's directly operated stores (all brands combined) yet to be delivered

[3] Net figures, restated from closures over the period

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