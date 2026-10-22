ROCHE BOBOIS: 9-MONTH REVENUE: EUR 274.2 M, IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS - OUTLOOK CONFIRMED

Paris, October 22, 2026
Roche Bobois SA (ISIN: FR0013344173 - Ticker Symbol: RBO), the global benchmark in high-end home furnishings and French Art de Vivre, reports its Q3 2026 revenue.
Revenue for Q3 2026 stood at €86.5 million, down 7.3% at current exchange rate compared with Q3 2025, in line with previous quarters' trend, against a backdrop of continued overall economic uncertainty. Nine-month revenue amounted to €274.2million, down 8.4% compared with the same period last year, in line with the Group's expectations.
In terms of retail sales, those from directly operated stores amounted to €73.2 million in Q3 2026, down 6.8% compared with Q3 2025 (-7.5% at constant exchange rates).
Nine-month retail sales from directly operated stores amounted to €240.3 million, down 8.2% at current exchange rates (-6.9% at constant exchange rates), in line with the trend announced at the end of August[1]and slightly improving compared to end-June 2026 (which was down 8.8% at current exchange rates and 6.6% at constant exchange rates). The cumulative retail sales ( franchised stores included and all brands combined ) follow the same trend, reaching €381.2 million for the 9-month ending September 2026 (down 8.3% at current exchange rates and -7.3% at constant exchange rates).
The Group confirms its outlook for the second part of the year, namely revenue and EBITDA in H2 expected to be broadly in line with H1 2026 levels (for reference, H1 2026 revenue amounted to €187.8 million and EBITDA at
€31.4 million).
| Revenue
(unaudited - €m)
|2025
|2026
|Change at
current exchange rates (%)
|Change at
constant exchange rates (%)
|H1
|206.2
|187.8
|-8.9%
|-7.3%
|Q3
|93.2
|86.5
|-7.3%
|-7.9%
|9-month
|299.5
|274.2
|-8.4%
|-7.4%
Detailed information on revenue by region is available in the appendices. Note that Roche Bobois communicates both revenue (stemming from effective deliveries by its directly operated stores and from royalties and commission fees) and retail sales (stemming from pre-tax order intake by the network of directly operated stores and franchises for its two brands). The retail sales provide an indication of store activity and help anticipate revenue in the coming months.
Q3 2026 & 9M 2026 REVENUE
Q3 2026 revenue stood at €86.5 million, down 7.3% compared to Q3 2025, in line with previous quarters trend. At constant currency, the revenue decreased by 7.9%. Revenue breakdown is as follows:
- In France, revenue for Roche Bobois brand totaled €18.0 million, down 15.2% compared with the same period last year, against a backdrop of continued economic uncertainty weighing on the premium market. Meanwhile, Cuir Center continues to demonstrate the strength of its business model in the mid-market segment, with revenue remaining stable at €10.2 million.
- Revenue in United States / Canada region improved slightly to €33.2 million in Q3 2026 (+1.0% at current exchange rates and -0.2% at constant exchange rates), driven by good momentum in Canada.
- Europe (excluding France) follows the same trend as France, with revenue of €20.3 million (-13.2% at current exchange rates and -13.8% at constant exchange rates).
- Finally, the Overseas region posted revenue of 3.9 million (compared with €4.8 million in the same period last year), partly attributable to temporary delays in container deliveries, which have now been resolved.
For the first nine months of the year, Roche Bobois SA revenue amounted to € 274.2 million, compared with € 299.5 million a year earlier (down 8.4% at current exchange rates and -7.4% at constant exchange rates).
RETAIL SALES
In Q3 2026, retail sales from directly operated stores stood at €73.2 million, down 6.8% compared with Q3 2025 at current exchange rates (- 7.5% at constant exchange rates).
- In France, Cuir Center continued to deliver double-digit growth (+10.8%), driven by good momentum in August and September, partially offsetting the decline at Roche Bobois France (-18.7%) in an environment that remains challenging.
- Roche Bobois Europe stabilized at €22.1 million in Q3 2026.
- In the United States / Canada region, retail sales from directly operated stores amounted to €26.3 million
(down 8.0% at current exchange rates and - 9.1% at constant exchange rates), with stronger performance in Canada.
- Retail sales from the three stores in China (in Beijing and Shanghai) amounted to €1.4 million over the quarter (directly operated stores, excluding the purchase and resale of goods to Chinese sub-franchisees). These volumes remain still relatively small at Group level.
Cumulative retail sales from directly operated stores (Cuir Center and Roche Bobois brands) amounted to €240.3 million at the end of September 2026 compared with €261.7 million a year earlier (down 8.2% at current exchange rates and -6.9% at constant exchange rates). The cumulative retail sales ( franchised stores and all brands combined ) follow the same trend and amounted to €381.2 million as of the end of September 2026 (down 8.3% at current exchange rates and - 7.3% at constant exchange rates).
OUTLOOK CONFIRMED
As of September 30, 2026, the Group's order backlog[2] amounted to €118.0 million (versus €127.9 million as of September 30, 2025).
Given the business trend, the Group confirms its outlook for the second part of the year, namely revenue and EBITDA in H2 expected to be broadly in line with H1 2026 levels (for reference, H1 2026 revenue amounted to €187.8 million and EBITDA to €31.4 million).
The Group notes that the events of October 17 in France had a very limited impact on its overall operations, with disruptions mainly confined to Paris. Only one store sustained property damage and has since reopened. As of today, the Group's overall operations have remained largely unaffected.
Regarding expansion of the network, Roche Bobois SA relocated its store in Atlanta (United States) in July 2026 and recently opened a directly operated store in Porto (Portugal). By the end of 2026, the Group also plans to open a directly operated store in Luxembourg as well as franchises stores in Mexico and in France for Cuir Center.
As of September 30, 2026, Roche Bobois SA had a total of 336 stores, including 150 directly operated stores, comprising 261 Roche Bobois stores and 75 Cuir Center[3].
CONTACT
Actus Finance - Anne-Pauline Petureaux
Investor Relations
Tel.: 01 53 67 36 72 / apetureaux@actus.fr
Actus Finance - Serena BONI
Press Relations
Phone: 06 19 37 55 31/ sboni@actus.fr
APPENDICES
|Revenues per region and brand (unaudited - €m)
|Q3
2025
|Q3
2026
|Change at current exchange rates (%)
|Change at constant exchange rates (%)
|Roche Bobois France
|21.2
|18.0
|-15.2%
|-15.2%
|Roche Bobois US/Canada
|32.9
|33.2
|+1.0%
|-0.2%
|Roche Bobois Europe (excl. France)
|23.4
|20.3
|-13.2%
|-13.,8%
|Roche Bobois Other (overseas)
|4.8
|3.9
|-18.1%
|-21.0%
|Cuir Center
|10.2
|10.2
|+0.3%
|+0.3%
|Corporate
|0.8
|0.8
|+3.9%
|+3.9%
|TOTAL
|93.2
|86.5
|-7.3%
|-7.9%
|Revenues per region and brand (unaudited - €m)
|9 months
2025
|9 months
2026
|Change at current exchange rates (%)
|Change at
constant exchange rates (%)
|Roche Bobois France
|79.0
|72.0
|-8.9%
|-8.9%
|Roche Bobois US/Canada
|96.7
|90.0
|-6.9%
|-3.6%
|Roche Bobois Europe (excl. France)
|74.6
|63.4
|-15.0%
|-15.2%
|Roche Bobois Other (overseas)
|14.1
|12.4
|-11.6%
|-12.5%
|Cuir Center
|32.2
|33.7
|+4.6%
|+4.6%
|Corporate
|2.8
|2.,7
|-4.0%
|-4.0%
|TOTAL
|299.5
|274.2
|-8.4%
|-7.4%
Reconciliation between Retail sales/Revenue (€m)
|9-months 2026 retail sales
|381.2
|Franchise retail sales
|-140.9
|Logistics intermediary activity in China
|+3.5
|Impact of the pace of orders and deliveries
|-0.4
|Royalties
|+7.1
|Other services
|+23.8
|9-month 2026 revenue
|274.2
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements do not constitute guarantees regarding the future performance of Roche Bobois SA. This forward-looking information covers the future outlook, growth and commercial strategy of Roche Bobois SA and is based on the analysis of future result forecasts and estimates of amounts that cannot yet be determined. By nature, forward-looking information involves risks and uncertainties, as it relates to events and depends on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Roche Bobois SA draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements provide no guarantee of future performance and that its actual financial position, results and cash flow, as well as changes in the sector in which Roche Bobois operates, may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. Moreover, even if Roche Bobois' financial position, results, cash flow and changes in the sector in which Roche Bobois SA operates were to be in accordance with the forward-looking information contained in this document, these results or changes may not be a reliable indicator of Roche Bobois SA's future results or developments. A description of events that could have a material adverse effect on the business, finances or results of ROCHE BOBOIS SA, or on its ability to achieve its objectives, is set out in the "Risk Factors" section of the Universal Registration Document (URD).
GLOSSARY
Current EBITDA: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation. It designates the Group's pre-tax profit before interest, depreciation and amortisation of fixed assets (but after depreciation of stocks and receivables), store opening costs, expenses for payments in shares, including the associated social charges.
[1] See press release as of September 10,2026
[2] Order backlog for the Group's directly operated stores (all brands combined) yet to be delivered
[3] Net figures, restated from closures over the period
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