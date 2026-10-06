dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce continued commercial progress in the French market through its distribution partner, IPMD, including ongoing pilot activity, a repeat order from an existing customer and increased industry engagement following the recent 24 Hours Camions event at Le Mans.

The Company also announces that, subject to acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), it intends to amend its previously issued $1,000,000 convertible note (the "Note"), originally issued in October 2024 and extended in October 2025, by further extending the maturity date to October 9, 2027. All other terms of the Note will remain unchanged.

The Note is convertible into up to 6,666,667 common shares of the Company at a conversion price of $0.15 per share.

dynaCERT and IPMD Advance French Commercial Development

The repeat order, received during the most recent quarter, provides a positive indication of continued customer interest following initial adoption and supports IPMD's ongoing efforts to expand HydraGEN Technology in France and other French-speaking markets.

As part of those efforts, dynaCERT and IPMD recently participated at the 24 Hours Camions at Le Mans alongside NRS Racing, Milwaukee and other NRS partners and sponsors. The event provided direct access to professional truck drivers, fleet operators and transportation industry participants, creating an opportunity to demonstrate HydraGEN Technology and engage directly with the people who operate commercial vehicles every day.

This type of direct interaction complements IPMD's ongoing customer development efforts by helping build awareness and understanding of the technology among both commercial decision-makers and end users, while also providing valuable feedback from drivers and operators.

Supporting IPMD's Continued Market Development

IPMD continues to actively develop customer relationships across road transportation, passenger transportation, port operations, industrial applications and mining, while supporting existing users, advancing pilot installations and pursuing additional customer opportunities.

dynaCERT continues to support IPMD's efforts to build the market for HydraGEN Technology throughout France and other French-speaking markets.

Kevin Unrath, Chief Executive Officer of dynaCERT, stated:

"IPMD continues to make steady progress in developing the French market, and the repeat order from an existing customer is an encouraging indication of continued customer interest following initial adoption.

The 24 Hours Camions provided an effective platform to support those efforts by connecting directly with professional drivers, customers and industry participants. That direct engagement helps build awareness and confidence in the technology at the user level.

We are also very pleased with the commitment IPMD continues to demonstrate in developing the market. Our focus remains on supporting their efforts as they expand customer relationships, advance pilot opportunities and build the presence of HydraGEN Technology across France and other French-speaking markets."

Stéphane Gervais, Business Development and Co-owner of IPMD, commented:

"The 24 Hours Camions at Le Mans gave us an excellent opportunity to meet directly with customers, prospects and transportation professionals during an event that included workshops and official product presentations, while demonstrating the practical application of HydraGEN Technology.

The Dakar racing truck equipped with HydraGEN attracted strong interest and helped bring the technology closer to the people who work with commercial vehicles every day. Speaking directly with drivers gives us valuable feedback and helps potential users better understand how the technology can be applied in day-to-day operating environments.

Our approach is to develop the market step by step, support customers closely and build long-term confidence in the technology. The repeat order received in September is a positive confirmation of those efforts, and together with dynaCERT, we remain committed to expanding HydraGEN Technology throughout France and other French-speaking markets."

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. is a Canadian Cleantech company based in Toronto specializing in technologies for reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions from internal combustion engines. The Company manufactures and distributes carbon emission reduction technology along with its proprietary HydraLytica Telematics. HydraLytica is a platform for capturing data to monitor fuel consumption and calculate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions the basis for monetizing CO2 savings. dynaCERT methodology has also been Verra-certified, which will provide access to the global market for tradable carbon credits in the future.

As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, dynaCERT's patented technology produces hydrogen and pure oxygen on demand through a proprietary electrolysis system. These gases are supplied through the engine clean air intake to enhance combustion, which has been shown to reduce carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency. The Company has invested heavily in research and development and has its own production facilities. dynaCERT's technology is designed for a wide range of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, refrigerated trailers, mining, oil gas, off-road construction and port handling equipment, as well as stationary generators.

Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

READER ADVISORY

This press release of dynaCERT Inc. contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause dynaCERT's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors.

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261006812954/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Kevin Unrath, Chief Executive Officer

dynaCERT Inc.

#101 501 Alliance Avenue

Toronto, Ontario M6N 2J1

+1 (416) 766-9691 x 603

kunrath@dynaCERT.com

John Amodeo, Chief Financial Officer

dynaCERT Inc.

#101 501 Alliance Avenue

Toronto, Ontario M6N 2J1

+1 (416) 766-9691 x 610

jamodeo@dynaCERT.com

Investor Relations

dynaCERT Inc.

Nancy Massicotte

+1 (416) 766-9691 x 1

nmassicotte@dynaCERT.com