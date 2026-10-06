Leading Canadian developer of Physical AI for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries to meet investors October 7 and 8

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) ("Telescope" or the "Company"), a leading developer of Physical AI systems, including Self-Driving Laboratories ("SDLs"), and enabling technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and high-value chemical industries, today announced that members of its leadership team will be in Toronto on October 7 and 8, 2026, including attendance at the Cantech Investment Conference on Thursday, October 8 at the Arcadian Loft, 401 Bay Street. Management will hold meetings with investors, analysts and industry participants and will be available to discuss the Company's Self-Driving Lab (SDL) deployments, its DirectInject-LC technology and its growth strategy.

Investors wishing to schedule a meeting with Telescope management are invited to contact the Company using the details below.

Telescope is the leading Canadian developer of Physical AI for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries. The Company's Self-Driving Labs are now installed or contracted at major global pharmaceutical organizations in Asia, North America and Europe, placing Telescope among a small group of companies worldwide delivering autonomous chemistry platforms into commercial drug development.

"Toronto is about to meet the Canadian company putting Physical AI to work inside the world's leading pharmaceutical labs," said Henry Dubina, Chief Executive Officer of Telescope. "Our Self-Driving Labs are running at Pfizer, in Seoul and at a major pharmaceutical company in Europe, and we are only getting started. Cantech is where Canada's technology investors come to find what is next. We intend to show them."

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

Third Self-Driving Lab deployment (June 2026): Telescope signed an agreement with a major global pharmaceutical company in Europe for a Self-Driving Lab dedicated to crystallization, one of the most critical and time-intensive stages of drug development.

Telescope signed an agreement with a major global pharmaceutical company in Europe for a Self-Driving Lab dedicated to crystallization, one of the most critical and time-intensive stages of drug development. Second Self-Driving Lab at Pfizer (February 2026): Telescope installed a second Self-Driving Lab at Pfizer under its multi-year agreement, marking a transition from collaborative research toward broader deployment in pharmaceutical development.

Telescope installed a second Self-Driving Lab at Pfizer under its multi-year agreement, marking a transition from collaborative research toward broader deployment in pharmaceutical development. First Self-Driving Lab at KPBMA, Seoul (December 2025): Telescope installed a Self-Driving Lab at the Korean Pharmaceutical and Biopharma Manufacturers Association, its first deployment in Asia. This system is also the first SDL in Korea for pharmaceutical research, development, and education.

Telescope installed a Self-Driving Lab at the Korean Pharmaceutical and Biopharma Manufacturers Association, its first deployment in Asia. This system is also the first SDL in Korea for pharmaceutical research, development, and education. NSF Programmable Cloud Laboratories (September 2026): CTO Prof. Jason Hein was invited to the kickoff of the US National Science Foundation's US$380 million initiative to build a national network of AI-enabled automated laboratories.

CTO Prof. Jason Hein was invited to the kickoff of the US National Science Foundation's US$380 million initiative to build a national network of AI-enabled automated laboratories. Board strengthened (August 2026): Dr. E. Neil Lewis, a chemist, spectroscopy pioneer and founder of three technology companies, joined the Board of Directors.

Dr. E. Neil Lewis, a chemist, spectroscopy pioneer and founder of three technology companies, joined the Board of Directors. Technology collaboration with AGI SDA (March 2026): Telescope and AGI SDA launched a collaboration to develop a next-generation chemical reactor for automated laboratories.

Telescope and AGI SDA launched a collaboration to develop a next-generation chemical reactor for automated laboratories. Industry recognition (June 2026): Prof. Hein received the 2026 SCI Canada LeSueur Memorial Award.

About Self-Driving Labs

Self-Driving Labs (SDLs) are Physical AI systems that combine robotics, real-time process analytics and artificial intelligence to plan, run and analyze chemistry experiments autonomously. The SDL executes each experiment, measures the outcome as it happens, and uses AI to decide the next experiment, running around the clock with minimal human intervention. For pharmaceutical and chemical developers, this compresses development timelines, reduces material and labour costs, and produces high quality, machine-readable data that strengthens each subsequent program. Governments and industry are investing heavily in the field, including the US National Science Foundation's US$380 million Programmable Cloud Laboratories initiative.

About the Cantech Investment Conference

The Cantech Investment Conference, organized by Cantech Letter, is billed as Canada's foremost technology investment event. The annual gathering brings together publicly listed technology companies, emerging startups, investors and capital markets professionals for company presentations, product demonstrations, panel discussions and one-on-one investor meetings. The 2026 conference takes place on Thursday, October 8, 2026 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Arcadian Loft, 8th Floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, with the Toronto Stock Exchange as title sponsor. For sixteen years, Cantech Media, the parent company of Cantech Letter, has been committed to the innovation sectors in the Canadian public markets. More information is available at www.cantechletter.com.

About Telescope Innovations Corp.

Telescope Innovations Corp. is a leading developer of Physical AI systems, including Self-Driving Laboratories, and enabling technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and high-value chemical industries. The Company's platforms combine robotics, real-time analytics and artificial intelligence to conduct chemistry experiments with greater speed, consistency and data quality than manual methods. Telescope also manufactures the DirectInject-LC reaction sampling system and offers contract process development services. Its clients, including bio-pharmaceutical, specialty chemical and advanced materials companies, use these products and services to streamline chemical process development and accelerate time to market.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's attendance at and meetings during the Cantech Investment Conference, the installation of the Company's third Self-Driving Lab, and the Company's business plans and growth strategy. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to customer adoption, the timing of installations, and general market conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, and are referred to the Company's continuous disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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