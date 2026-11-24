Systems for the United States and Europe are being prepared for shipment, growing Telescope's installed base to five SDLs across three continents

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) (FSE: J4U) ("Telescope" or the "Company"), a leading developer of Physical AI systems for the global pharmaceutical and high-value chemical industries, today announced that it has received firm purchase orders for two additional Self-Driving Laboratory ("SDL") platforms from two of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies. The orders cover one SDL for delivery in the United States and one in Europe. Both systems are being prepared for delivery in the coming weeks.

These deployments represent the latest milestone in Telescope's growing commercial momentum with Physical AI technology. SDLs are autonomous research platforms that integrate robotics, analytics, and artificial intelligence to accelerate scientific development (Figure 1). The anticipated deliveries build on a year of expanding global customer engagement and increasing recognition of Telescope's SDL technology as a strategic capability for pharmaceutical research and development.

Figure 1. One embodiment of Telescope's Self-Driving Lab platforms for pharmaceutical development.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8923/325455_12e74370144469ee_001full.jpg

"Interest in our Self-Driving Labs continues to expand as organizations recognize the value of integrating AI, robotics, and advanced analytics into biopharmaceutical development," said Henry Dubina, CEO of Telescope. "These upcoming deployments reflect growing confidence in SDLs as critical research infrastructure for accelerating innovation and reducing time-to-market in the biopharma sector."

GROWING INDUSTRY AND INTERNATIONAL ENGAGEMENT

Over the past year, Telescope expanded engagement with pharmaceutical companies, research organizations, and government stakeholders as interest in autonomous experimentation and Physical AI technologies continued to grow.

The Company strengthened its presence in South Korea through its ongoing collaboration with the Korea Pharmaceutical and Bio-Pharma Manufacturer's Association ("KPBMA"), where Telescope's platform serves as the country's first SDL facility for pharmaceutical research, training, and industry engagement. Last month, Telescope participated in the Canadian delegation to BIOPLUS-INTERPHEX Korea and welcomed representatives from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, as well as the Canadian Embassy to the Seoul site at KPBMA. These events showcased the role of SDLs in advancing next-generation pharmaceutical innovation.

Over the same period, Telescope completed its first SDL deployment in Europe, and an additional installation in the US which further expanded the Company's international footprint. As organizations seek to improve speed, efficiency, costs, and reproducibility of research, Self-Driving Labs are emerging as an increasingly important component of modern R&D operations.

"We're focused on helping scientists get more value from their research programs by reducing experimental bottlenecks and accelerating decision-making across the research and development pipeline," said Jason Hein, Telescope CTO. "The continued expansion of SDL capabilities among our partners reflects the tangible value these systems can deliver within real-world R&D environments."

About Telescope Innovations

Telescope Innovations Corp. is a leading developer of Physical AI systems, including Self-Driving Laboratories, and enabling technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and high-value chemical industries. The Company's Self-Driving Laboratories are autonomous platforms that combine robotics, real-time analytics and artificial intelligence to plan, execute and analyze chemistry experiments with greater speed, consistency and data quality than manual approaches. Telescope also develops and sells enabling technologies, including the DirectInject-LC reaction sampling system, and provides contract process development services. Bio-pharmaceutical, specialty chemical and advanced materials companies use Telescope's products and services to accelerate the development and scale-up of chemical processes, reducing time and cost from laboratory to market.

For more information, please visit www.telescopeinnovations.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding anticipated delivery of two SDL platforms before calendar year end 2026; continued adoption and commercialization of the Company's SDL technologies; and the Company's anticipated business development, growth, and commercial opportunities. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including without limitation: delays in the manufacture, deployment, installation, or acceptance of SDL platforms; changes in customer requirements or purchasing decisions; changes in demand for the Company's technologies and services; the Company's inability to successfully execute its commercialization strategy; and general economic, market, industry, regulatory, and geopolitical conditions.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions regarding the timely delivery and deployment of SDL platforms, continued customer interest in the Company's technologies and services, and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325455