Telescope to join Team Canada in Seoul, helping shape the landscape for AI-driven decision-making in biopharma

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) (FSE: J4U) ("Telescope" or the "Company"), a leading developer of Physical AI systems, including Self-Driving Laboratories ("SDL"), enabling technologies, and services for the global pharmaceutical and high-value chemical industries, today announced that it has been chosen to join the Canadian business delegation to BIOPLUS-INTERPHEX Korea ("BIX"), taking place October 27-30, 2026 in Seoul, South Korea. The Company will be represented by Founder and Chief Technology Officer Professor Jason Hein and Vice President of Operations Paloma Prieto. The delegation is being organized by the Trade Commissioner Service at the Embassy of Canada to Korea in collaboration with Health Emergency Readiness Canada ("HERC").

Telescope's existing presence in Korea includes the deployment of the country's first Self-Driving Lab for biopharmaceutical research, development, and education. This system was installed at the Korean Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers Association ("KPBMA") in Seoul in December 2025.

Canada has been designated the Country of Honour for BIX 2026, positioning Canadian life sciences innovators at the center of one of Asia's leading biopharma and biomanufacturing events. The mission will bring together Canadian life sciences companies, researchers, and innovation leaders to explore opportunities for collaboration with organizations across South Korea's biopharmaceutical ecosystem.

As part of the official program, Telescope will participate in industry visits organized by HERC and the Trade Commissioner Service, deliver presentations on the application of Physical AI and Self-Driving Laboratories to pharmaceutical R&D, and engage in one-on-one business matchmaking meetings with prospective partners, customers, and investors. Telescope will also participate in an expert panel discussion entitled, "From Algorithms to Impact: AI-Driven Decision-Making in Biopharma." The panel will examine how organizations can translate AI-generated insights into improved scientific, operational, and business decisions. In addition, the Company will form part of BC-Gyeonggi Bio Connect 2026, an event organized by the BC Korea Office that brings together BC and Korean business leaders, investors, research organizations, and industry partners to explore opportunities for cross-border collaboration.

"South Korea continues to be an increasingly significant market for biopharmaceutical innovation," said CTO, Jason Hein. "We look forward to engaging with technology developers and industry partners at BIX 2026 to move Physical AI systems and Self-Driving Labs forward, producing tangible acceleration in chemistry process development."

BIX is expected to provide a significant platform for Telescope to strengthen its presence within Asia's rapidly expanding biopharmaceutical market, working with organizations seeking to accelerate R&D through advanced automation and artificial intelligence technologies.

About Telescope Innovations

Telescope Innovations Corp. is a leading developer of Physical AI systems, including Self-Driving Laboratories, and enabling technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and high-value chemical industries. The Company's Self-Driving Laboratories are autonomous platforms that combine robotics, real-time analytics and artificial intelligence to plan, execute and analyze chemistry experiments with greater speed, consistency and data quality than manual approaches. Telescope also develops and sells enabling technologies, including the DirectInject-LC reaction sampling system, and provides contract process development services. Bio-pharmaceutical, specialty chemical and advanced materials companies use Telescope's products and services to accelerate the development and scale-up of chemical processes, reducing time and cost from laboratory to market.

For more information, please visit www.telescopeinnovations.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Telescope Innovations Corp.

Henry Dubina, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's participation in BIOPLUS-INTERPHEX Korea (BIX) 2026 and related delegation activities; participation in industry visits, panel discussions, presentations, networking events, and business matching meetings; the potential for collaboration, partnership, commercial, investment, and business development opportunities arising from such activities; and the Company's efforts to expand its international presence and relationships within the life sciences sector. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including without limitation: changes to event schedules or programming; the cancellation, postponement, or modification of delegation activities; the Company's inability to participate in planned events or meetings; the risk that discussions with prospective partners, customers, investors, or collaborators do not result in commercial agreements or business opportunities; and general economic, market, industry, and geopolitical conditions;.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to participate in planned activities, the continued interest of industry stakeholders in the Company's technologies and services, and the availability of opportunities to develop new business relationships. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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