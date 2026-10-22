Leading Canadian developer of Physical AI for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries to meet investors October 27, 28 and 29

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) (FSE: J4U) ("Telescope" or the "Company"), a leading developer of Physical AI systems, including Self-Driving Laboratories ("SDL"), enabling technologies, and services for the global pharmaceutical and high-value chemical industries, today announced that members of its leadership team will attend the Planet MicroCap Toronto Investment Conference on October 27, 28 and 29th at the Arcadian Loft, 401 Bay Street. Management will hold meetings with investors, analysts and industry participants and will be available to discuss the Company's Self-Driving Lab (SDL) deployments, its DirectInject-LC technology and its growth strategy.

SDL highlights include three engagements in Telescope's 2026 fiscal year: Korea's first pharmaceutical SDL, installed at the Korea Pharmaceutical and Biopharma Manufacturer's Association (KPBMA) in December 2025 (see news release dated December 9, 2025); a second SDL installed at Pfizer in February 2026 under a Master Collaborative Research Agreement (see news release dated February 23, 2026); and a third SDL signed with a major global pharmaceutical company for its European operations in June 2026 (see news release dated June 1, 2026).

"Planet MicroCap has been an excellent venue for connecting with key industry and investment groups that have fueled Telescope's growth," said Henry Dubina, Chief Executive Officer of Telescope. "We've achieved successful deployments of both Self-Driving Labs and our flagship product, DirectInject-LC on a global scale, including North America, Europe, and Asia. Our participation in Las Vegas in 2025 and earlier this year has been fruitful, and we're excited to showcase Telescope's technology and commercial advantages in Toronto."

PRESENTATION DETAILS

Planet MicroCap Las Vegas is one of North America's premier microcap investment conferences, bringing together high-quality companies, leading investors, and capital allocators. Telescope's CEO Henry Dubina will host Telescope's presentation and take questions from attendees on Wednesday Oct 28 from 4:00 - 4:30 and will conduct a series of one on one meeting on Thursday the 29th.

For more information about Planet MicroCap, please visit: https://planetmicrocap.com/

About Telescope Innovations Corp.

Telescope Innovations Corp. is a leading developer of Physical AI systems, including Self-Driving Laboratories, and enabling technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and high-value chemical industries. The Company's platforms combine robotics, real-time analytics, and artificial intelligence to conduct chemistry experiments with greater speed, consistency, and data quality than manual methods. Telescope also manufactures the DirectInject-LC reaction sampling system and offers contract process development services. Its clients, including bio-pharmaceutical, specialty chemical and advanced materials companies, use these products and services to streamline chemical process development and accelerate time to market.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's attendance at and meetings during the Planet MicroCap Conference, the installation of the Company's third Self-Driving Lab, and the Company's business plans and growth strategy. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to customer adoption, the timing of installations, and general market conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, and are referred to the Company's continuous disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320327